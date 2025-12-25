Dutch Bros' Worst Shake Is Way Too Artificial For Our Liking

Dutch Bros customers on Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook all complained that the Birthday Cake Shake was entirely too sweet. That said, many of them commended the flavor as an accurately representing the taste of birthday cake, with one Facebook user stating that it "tastes like a [vanilla] cupcake." Other customers on Reddit thought it had a distinctly "nutty" flavor, which one Redditor attributed to the cupcake syrup containing Almond Roca syrup. Like our taste tester, many also loved the sprinkle topping for the pop of color and nostalgia.

Still, even customers who like the shake might want to consider ordering a small one because of how intensely sweet it is. Another option to lessen the sweetness of the shake is to turn it into a Dutch Bros Freeze — that is, add a shot or two of espresso. Customers on Reddit also said they customized their iced coffee drinks with birthday cake flavors. Apparently you can also turn your Birthday Cake Shake into a caffeinated protein drink, as per some reviwers on TikTok. Whichever iteration you choose, the bitterness of espresso or iced coffee will certainly balance the sweetness of the cupcake and white chocolate syrups.

But, if it's the artificiality that you can't get past, there are better shake flavors. There was nothing artificial (or too sweet) about Dutch Bros' Vanilla Shake. Its richly aromatic flavor, simplicity, and balanced sweetness landed this shake in first place of our ranking.