It's A Mistake To Only Dine At Olive Garden For Dinner. Here's Why
Olive Garden: When you're here, you're family. Although the brand may have abandoned its famous logo over a decade ago, the sentiment has not wavered. In fact, it's part of the reason why people still flock to this Italian chain after a long day out shopping or running errands. It's one of the chains that Boomers still love for its portion sizes and affordable prices, while others appreciate that the chain has something for everyone — even for folks who don't like pasta.
Although many people think of Olive Garden as being a sit-down dinner spot, one of the biggest mistakes you may be making at the chain is only visiting for supper. The chain, likely in an effort to get more customers in during daytime hours, offers many discounts and lunchtime deals that you won't find if you visit at a later time. Plus, you won't have to worry about skipping out on your OG faves; the lunchtime menu has many options worth trying.
Soup, salad, and breadsticks — oh my!
Olive Garden offers lunch-sized specials until 3 pm on weekdays. While the menu isn't as exhaustive as its standard dinner menu, most of its heavy hitters still make an appearance, including lasagna, fettuccine alfredo, ravioli, and ziti. If you're seeking a great deal and don't mind a slightly smaller portion, this may be the prime time to visit Olive Garden.
One of our favorite features of the lunch menu is the soup, salad, and breadsticks combo. This is an excellent option if you're craving something a little lighter than pasta but still want to indulge in some of the dishes for which this chain is most well-known. This special runs from 11 am to 2:30 pm (a smaller window than the general lunch specials) and is affordably priced. We recommend the chicken and gnocchi soup, though you can't go wrong with any of these hearty, brothy options.