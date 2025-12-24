It's A Mistake To Only Dine At Olive Garden For Dinner. Here's Why

Olive Garden: When you're here, you're family. Although the brand may have abandoned its famous logo over a decade ago, the sentiment has not wavered. In fact, it's part of the reason why people still flock to this Italian chain after a long day out shopping or running errands. It's one of the chains that Boomers still love for its portion sizes and affordable prices, while others appreciate that the chain has something for everyone — even for folks who don't like pasta.

Although many people think of Olive Garden as being a sit-down dinner spot, one of the biggest mistakes you may be making at the chain is only visiting for supper. The chain, likely in an effort to get more customers in during daytime hours, offers many discounts and lunchtime deals that you won't find if you visit at a later time. Plus, you won't have to worry about skipping out on your OG faves; the lunchtime menu has many options worth trying.