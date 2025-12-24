Next Time You Deglaze A Pan, Reach For Orange Juice

You'll want to introduce orange juice deglazing to dishes where the citrusy sweetness won't feel out of place. In the veggie realm, anything that already likes caramelization, like carrots, onions, or fennel, will work especially well. Mushrooms might be weirder, but then again, an OJ pan sauce with dry-sautéed chanterelles and the right amount of butter served over a delicate white fish like turbot could be incredible.

Proteins with a decent amount of fat work best with this method, because the acidity in the juice cuts through it, and the caramelized sugar helps the glaze cling. A good beginner's guideline is to try it out in recipes that already call for orangey additions, like duck a l'orange or a fig and citrus lamb chops recipe. Remember, the juice is naturally acidic, so it won't play well with cream, would get lost in a tomato-based sauce, and so on.

And do pay attention to proportion. A splash is enough to dissolve the fond and pull it back into the food, but much more than that will throw off the ratios. Because it reduces quickly, the sugars can burn if the pan is screaming hot, so don't take your eyes off of it. Let the fond loosen, then lower the heat so the juice thickens slightly, but not so much that it has the viscosity of syrup. Once you've mastered the art, you can play around with flavors, depending on the other components of the recipe.