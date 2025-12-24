The Aldi Return Policy Myth You Need To Stop Believing

Not only is Aldi one of the most affordable grocery stores, it also offers an impressive selection of seasonal finds, pantry staples, and home goods items on its shelves. But, while most of those items are great quality, you will occasionally come across ones that you aren't a big fan of. Luckily, Aldi has one of the best return policies in the business.

Though some customers have taken to social media to share that they were slighted by this policy (mainly because they didn't read the fine print), Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee holds up for most of its goods. This policy, which applies to in-house brands, allows customers to get their money back for food products that they don't like, along with a replacement.

In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must bring back the product and the receipt. If they do not have the receipt, the money will be refunded to an Aldi gift card, rather than back to the original form of payment, which you can use on your next Aldi shopping trip.