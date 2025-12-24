The Aldi Return Policy Myth You Need To Stop Believing
Not only is Aldi one of the most affordable grocery stores, it also offers an impressive selection of seasonal finds, pantry staples, and home goods items on its shelves. But, while most of those items are great quality, you will occasionally come across ones that you aren't a big fan of. Luckily, Aldi has one of the best return policies in the business.
Though some customers have taken to social media to share that they were slighted by this policy (mainly because they didn't read the fine print), Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee holds up for most of its goods. This policy, which applies to in-house brands, allows customers to get their money back for food products that they don't like, along with a replacement.
In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must bring back the product and the receipt. If they do not have the receipt, the money will be refunded to an Aldi gift card, rather than back to the original form of payment, which you can use on your next Aldi shopping trip.
Read the fine print before making your returns
While the Aldi return policy is rather generous, it would be a mistake to think that all of its goods are covered by the same universal policy. The blue "Twice as Nice" stickers on the packaging are an easy way to tell whether an item falls under this guarantee or not. In short, non-food Aldi Finds (which often reside in the store's "Aisle of Shame"), national brands, and electronics are not subject to the same return policy. In some cases, electronics are backed by a 90-day warranty and can be returned for a refund, so long as they are in their original packaging.
Another Aldi myth that needs to be dispelled is whether or not alcohol is covered under warranty. Some folks have taken to social media to claim that their store did not honor the return of alcoholic beverages under its policy. However, the FAQ section of Aldi's website clearly states that "the return of alcohol is subject to local regulations" — which makes sense, since not all Aldis sell alcohol in the first place. So, if you have questions about whether something is returnable, you may want to consult an Aldi employee before purchasing it.