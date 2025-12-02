Aldi's Return Policy Explained: 7 Things Every Shopper Should Know

Aldi's return policy is generous, and by far the best part of it is the "Twice as Nice" Guarantee. If an Aldi-exclusive food product happens to have a little blue label on the package with the term "Twice as Nice," it means you're in for a treat. Should you try the product and not like it, not only can you return the product and get your money back, but you can also get a free replacement.

In order to qualify for the Twice as Nice guarantee, you need to bring your original receipt back to the store. You'll also need to bring the item's packaging with you, along with any uneaten product. Now, you might be wondering why you would want a replacement of a product you didn't like, but there are two reasons you might need to use the Twice as Nice guarantee.

The first is if you purchase an ALDI product that happens to taste unusual or off in some way, you can get a replacement if you think your original purchase was spoiled. Alternatively, if it's a personal issue with how the item tastes, ALDI will usually allow you to pick a similar item around the same price point out for free. Let's say you bought a jalapeño-flavored bag of chips that were just too spicy for you — you might want to swap them out for a similar bag of salt and vinegar chips instead.