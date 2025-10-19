Why So Many Aldi Shoppers Won't Buy The Chain's Onions Anymore

Aldi does a lot of things very well. Customers have clearly taken a liking to the German grocer's consistently low prices and streamlined layouts. There are also myriad staple products to love in its freezer section, pantry aisle, wine area, and well-stocked beer shelves. However, produce is not an area where Aldi is known to excel. It's even gotten to the point where some shoppers refuse to pick up certain fruits and veggies at the store, including its bagged onions.

The reasoning for the bagged onion boycott doesn't have to do with the image of an obscene hand gesture that accidentally wound up on 23,000 packs back in 2024. That's a story for a different day. Instead, customers are blacklisting Aldi onions because of consistently poor quality.

Within Reddit threads and other social media conversations, onions pop up often as an item shoppers avoid buying at the store. The main complaints revolve around the onions going bad almost immediately after purchase — or, in some cases, being rotten the very day they're brought home. After several unsavory experiences, many Aldi-goers have resolved that the value isn't worth the risk. Most of these reports seem to center around the bagged red onions in particular, though yellow onions aren't exempt. Some shoppers also note that individually sold onions tend to fare better. However, not all locations offer loose produce as an option.