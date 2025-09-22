Should You Really Be Avoiding Aldi Produce? Here's What Shoppers Say

In Tasting Table's ranking of the produce selection at several popular grocery chains, Aldi landed in 19th place — just six places behind its half-sister grocer, Trader Joe's. But should you be avoiding it entirely? That depends. Over the last year, increasing numbers of customers have taken to online forums to express their disappointment with the grocer's selection of fresh fruits and vegetables. The number one complaint seems to be that the quality of Aldi's produce, which is already considerably limited compared to that of other grocers, has been going downhill. Customers at certain locations seem to be coming across more produce that's gone past its prime, ranging from either over-ripe to browning and rotten.

This isn't the case everywhere, however. Just as many customers in other regions have come to Aldi's defense, claiming the produce is as good and as ripe as it's always been. So, what's the explanation? The most logical is that, being a grocer that stocks some of its produce aisles with fruits and vegetables from local farmers, many of its foods are not actually harvested until they're ripe — similar to what you'd find at the farmers market. Unlike other grocers that get their produce shipped in from other parts of the country, the produce doesn't need to withstand long modes of transport. This makes Aldi a great option if you're looking for produce to use the day of, or the day after. But don't expect it to last much longer.