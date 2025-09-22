Should You Really Be Avoiding Aldi Produce? Here's What Shoppers Say
In Tasting Table's ranking of the produce selection at several popular grocery chains, Aldi landed in 19th place — just six places behind its half-sister grocer, Trader Joe's. But should you be avoiding it entirely? That depends. Over the last year, increasing numbers of customers have taken to online forums to express their disappointment with the grocer's selection of fresh fruits and vegetables. The number one complaint seems to be that the quality of Aldi's produce, which is already considerably limited compared to that of other grocers, has been going downhill. Customers at certain locations seem to be coming across more produce that's gone past its prime, ranging from either over-ripe to browning and rotten.
This isn't the case everywhere, however. Just as many customers in other regions have come to Aldi's defense, claiming the produce is as good and as ripe as it's always been. So, what's the explanation? The most logical is that, being a grocer that stocks some of its produce aisles with fruits and vegetables from local farmers, many of its foods are not actually harvested until they're ripe — similar to what you'd find at the farmers market. Unlike other grocers that get their produce shipped in from other parts of the country, the produce doesn't need to withstand long modes of transport. This makes Aldi a great option if you're looking for produce to use the day of, or the day after. But don't expect it to last much longer.
Customers claim the quality of Aldi products vary by aisle
While it's not necessarily a lack of quality that's led to Aldi's produce aisle's mixed reputation — and more so a case of the fact that local, good-quality produce goes bad faster than that purchased from supermarkets — it is true that the quality of Aldi products can vary by aisle. Say what you want about the produce, but it's not the only section at Aldi that gets mixed reviews. For instance, Aldi's egg supplier has been under great scrutiny in recent years, with the cartons sourced from Rose Acre Farms, labeled as Goldenhen, having been linked to large-scale salmonella outbreaks and animal rights abuses. Customers also say that other sections of the store, including the frozen foods aisle and the snacks, lack variety and quality, even if they do come at a fraction of the price of other grocers.
Meanwhile, other sections of Aldi stand out from others — and that's especially true of the canned foods section. There, you can stock up on some of the best Aldi foods for under a dollar, including everything from Dakota's Pride garbanzo beans and Happy Harvest sweet corn to Northern Catch chunk light canned tuna and Pueblo Lindo chopped green chiles. There are also exceptions within the frozen foods and snack aisles, including the Simply Nature almond butter and our taste tester's favorite twist on a beloved dessert: the Bakeshop carrot sandwich cookies. So, just like anywhere you shop, there are hits and misses.