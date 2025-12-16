Costco's Kirkland Chinese New Year Scotch Is Back To Celebrate The Year Of The Horse

Given the dynamic nature of alcohol prices — and the fact that this product hasn't yet made it to Costco's website — you can't be sure exactly what the 2026 Kirkland Signature Lunar New Year whisky will run you until you find it in store. Reports from folks who have indicate that it's likely to fall somewhere around $49 to $55, depending on the store location. While it is not the cheapest offering among all of the Kirkland Signature whiskies available at Costco, it is not a bad price for a 1-liter bottle of single malt Scotch — that is, if the whisky inside is up to snuff.

It's too early for reviews of this bottle to be available, so right now this is a bottle for adventurous buyers only. Online reviews of the previous years' Lunar New Year offerings for the Year of the Wood Snake and the Year of the Dragon were mixed. For some whisky sippers, they were solid offerings and well worth the price, while others found them a bit lacking. But if you've been disappointed in the past, it might be time to give this Kirkland Signature limited-edition whisky another try, as we know for sure that this single-malt offering is giving us something different this time around.

For less adventurous whisky buyers, the Chinese Lunar New Year doesn't kick off until February 17th this year, so there is plenty of time to wait for the verdict on this bottle. Alternatively, if you are looking for something available right now that you know is good, you can't go wrong with Costco's Johnnie Walker Scotch gift set. Whether you pick up the new Lunar New Year bottle or not, that's another item you should be on the lookout for next time you stop by your favorite warehouse chain.