A Johnnie Walker Scotch Gift Set Spotted At Costco Gives You 4 Bottles For Under $70
Keen-eyed Costco shoppers know that there are always deals to be found amidst the gargantuan shelves of the warehouse chain, and right now that membership card is like a golden ticket for Scotch whisky lovers. In a recent Instagram post, the account @costco.so.obsessed shared the discovery of a Johnnie Walker gift set featuring four different bottles of the brand's spirits, selling for just $69.99 (three years ago, it went for $79!).
Now, before you get too excited, these are not full-size, 750 milliliter bottles, but the variety included in this package does make it one worth checking out. Included in the box are four of Johnnie Walker's signature square bottles, containing 200 milliliters each of the brand's Black Label, Gold Label Reserve, 18-Year, and Blue Label whiskies. Not quite as much of a steal as it would be to land four of the full bottles — but combined you are getting more than one standard bottle, at a total volume of 800 ml, as well as a selection that runs the gamut from what might be considered a Scotch for beginners all the way up to some really high-end spirits. And at 200 ml, each bottle contains around six modest pours, so there is still plenty of whisky to share a dram with your friends.
What you're getting in this Johnnie Walker gift set
As far as the different types of Scotch whisky go, Johnnie Walker falls in the blended Scotch category. The blending process allows Johnnie Walker to use a variety of single malts to produce a product that is smooth, mellow, and consistent. And the results are hard to argue with, as Johnnie Walker is the best-selling Scotch in the world. In this package, you will find bottles ranging from a middle-shelf offering all the way to the very top.
Johnnie Walker Black Label starts us off with a very approachable Scotch for whisky drinkers of all pedigrees. It is a blend of 12-year aged single malts, with a nuanced flavor profile, featuring notes of vanilla, fruit, and spice, as well as a light smokiness. The next bottle in the package, in ascending order of price, is the Gold Label Reserve. This bottle begins to move into the more premium side of Scotch whisky, but maintains an approachable price tag and character. Floral aromas, flavors of dark fruit, and a long, mildly smoky finish make this a whisky you will enjoy sipping neat.
The 18-Year whisky is a more intensely flavored offering, owing to the long aging in select casks. That said, John Walker first started blending whiskies to control for inconsistent single malts, and this bottle maintains that legacy with a smooth balance of flavors and aromas, spanning from cereal to citrus. Lastly, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is the brand's flagship high-end offering, and likely needs little introduction. This easy-drinking premium bottle is known around the world, and has an enduring reputation for quality.
Is the Costco Johnnie Walker gift set a good deal?
When you start to do the math on this gift set, it quickly becomes apparent what a deal it actually is. We'll start on the cheaper end and work our way up. A 200 ml bottle of Black Label is widely available, and often retails for about $12. Not a lot, but that's already 17% of the total price, and we're only talking about the cheapest bottle in the collection.
The Gold Label and 18-Year whiskies are not sold in 200 ml bottles, so for those we will have to calculate the value based on the standard 750 ml. Retailing at around $70 and $96 respectively, that comes out to about $18.60 worth of whisky in the 200 ml Gold Label bottle, and $25.60 for the 18-Year. That obviously doesn't account for the markup typically comes with smaller bottles, but we don't even need to add that on in order to show what a deal this gift set is. With those three bottles, we're already looking at a value of $56.20, or 80% of the purchase price — and everything changes when you add the Blue Label.
Johnnie Walker Blue Label is sold in 200 ml bottles, and one of those little guys often goes for $70 on its own. That's all you really needed to see that this set is a steal, but when you add the value of the other bottles, you are looking at a total value of over $126, meaning about a 45% discount compared to buying them all separately. Whether you are looking for a holiday gift for a Scotch lover in your life, or are just looking to expand your palate, this is a deal that you don't want to miss.