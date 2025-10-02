A Johnnie Walker Scotch Gift Set Spotted At Costco Gives You 4 Bottles For Under $70

When you start to do the math on this gift set, it quickly becomes apparent what a deal it actually is. We'll start on the cheaper end and work our way up. A 200 ml bottle of Black Label is widely available, and often retails for about $12. Not a lot, but that's already 17% of the total price, and we're only talking about the cheapest bottle in the collection.

The Gold Label and 18-Year whiskies are not sold in 200 ml bottles, so for those we will have to calculate the value based on the standard 750 ml. Retailing at around $70 and $96 respectively, that comes out to about $18.60 worth of whisky in the 200 ml Gold Label bottle, and $25.60 for the 18-Year. That obviously doesn't account for the markup typically comes with smaller bottles, but we don't even need to add that on in order to show what a deal this gift set is. With those three bottles, we're already looking at a value of $56.20, or 80% of the purchase price — and everything changes when you add the Blue Label.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is sold in 200 ml bottles, and one of those little guys often goes for $70 on its own. That's all you really needed to see that this set is a steal, but when you add the value of the other bottles, you are looking at a total value of over $126, meaning about a 45% discount compared to buying them all separately. Whether you are looking for a holiday gift for a Scotch lover in your life, or are just looking to expand your palate, this is a deal that you don't want to miss.