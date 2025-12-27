This Is Hands-Down The Best Califia Farms Coffee Creamer In Stores
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From Nutella toast to pasta dinner, hazelnuts are the darling of countless arenas in the food world. But, perhaps the nut's best-known stage is the coffee cup. Hazelnut coffee has a unique way of emphasizing and showcasing java beans' natural nutty tones ... that is, when it's done right. Hazelnut-flavored creamers have garnered a less-than-stellar reputation in the coffee-lovers community for their tendency toward cloying sweetness and overpowering artificiality. For this reason, folks seem to either love it or hate it. But in Tasting Table's ranking of 10 Califia Farms coffee creamers, the Toasted Hazelnut flavor swept the pack. As our taste-tester notes, Califia Farms' Toasted Hazelnut Almond Creamer claimed first-place despite the fact that they are "not usually a fan of hazelnut coffee" because it's typically "too in your face." However, something about Califia Farms' execution ticks every box, and it can even make a believer out of hazelnut creamer naysayers.
Califia Farms products are known for delivering less sweetness than competitor nondairy creamers, with a thick, creamy, luscious mouthfeel — accolades sorely, notoriously absent from many plant-based offerings. As one Reddit foodie laments, "I have never found one non dairy creamer that isn't horrible with aftertaste!" Enter, Califia Farms Toasted Hazelnut. Quoth our reviewer, "[I]nstead of earthy, the flavor is almost buttery and rich. It buddied up to my cup of coffee really well, pulling out even more of those deep chocolate and caramel notes [...] you don't sacrifice any richness or depth of flavor."
Toasted Hazelnut creamer makes our nuttiest dreams come true (in a good way)
Here at Tasting Table, we've long been singing the praises of Califia Farms, lauding the brand's products for being "entirely plant-based and made from nutrient-dense nuts." With 3 grams of sugar per serving, Califia Farms' Toasted Hazelnut Almond Creamer is vegan, gluten-free, and certified Kosher. We also appreciate that we can pronounce all of its ingredients: water, almonds, cane sugar, sunflower oil, natural flavor, sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, sea salt, potassium citrate, guar gum, and gellan gum. Guar gum is a polysaccharide derived from legumes, a common food additive for its ability to absorb water, thereby acting as a thickener. Plant-based gellan gum grows naturally on water lilies and is a substitute for gelatin (which is not vegan) as a textural binder.
Don't just take our word for it. Customer reviews on the brand's official website rave, "[T]his is my favorite creamer and flavor of creamer," and "This is one of my favorite creamers. It has a beautifully rich but smooth taste without all of the extra sugar added. Well done!" Multiple reviews mention the coffee creamer's nuanced level of sweetness compared to competitor brands: "Most creamer[s] have terrible ingredients or too much sugar. This one is PERFECT!!" and "Absolutely love the hazelnut creamer. It adds just the right amount of flavor to the coffee." Califia Farms Toasted Hazelnut Almond Creamer also boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star average based on thousands of Amazon product reviews.