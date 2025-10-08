Most Of The World's Hazelnuts Come From This Country
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When foodies think of the Turkish culinary scene, kebabs and coffee likely come to mind long before hazelnuts. But, if you're chomping on a hazelnut anywhere in the world, there's a good chance it came from Turkey. The country leads the globe in hazelnut production by a landslide.
According to the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations (FAO), Turkey represents about 70% of total world hazelnut production and 82% of exports. The second-largest hazelnut player is Italy, accounting for a comparatively meager 20% of production and 15% of exports. Even though Nutella (the iconic chocolate hazelnut spread) boasts especially enthusiastic fanbases in both Italy and Canada, the global leader in hazelnut production isn't either country. Although, the spread's global fanbase is perhaps no surprise considering Nutella is produced in Canada and owned by Ferrero, an Italian company. In fact, per the FAO, Italy's chocolate industry demand is met using Turkish-imported hazelnuts. Still, here at Tasting Table, Nocciolata Organic is our all-time favorite brand of store-bought hazelnut spread, for the record. (We love you too, Nutella.)
In 2023 alone, according to World Population Review, Turkey produced a whopping 650,000 metric tons of hazelnuts; Italy followed behind with 102.7K metric tons. In 2022, Turkey's output was even higher at 765K metric tons, per the Helgi Library. Also notably, as far as per-capita hazelnut consumption goes, fans in Switzerland outpace both Turkey and Italy, says the FAO, clocking in at 2.096 kg per person per year.
The world relies on Turkey for hazelnuts
Turkey's hazelnut crop thrives in the Black Sea Region — specifically, the majority of production happens in the Eastern Black Sea Region. Here, the land slopes by degrees as drastic as 20%, making it treacherous farmland for many other types of crops, but well-suited to hazelnut cultivation. In total, the Eurasian country is home to two to three million hazelnut farmers — representing roughly 5% of Turkey's population, per the FAO — and 160 operational processing plants for hazelnut shelling.
From hazelnut coffee to desserts, roasted nuts, savory hazelnut cream sauces, and more, the world depends on Turkey's crop. Specifically, the region of Giresun, Turkey is regarded as the hazelnut capital of the planet. The Giresun province is lauded for producing the most high-quality hazelnuts in the world, prized for their strong nutty aroma, oiliness, and naturally rich fat content. Turkey exports two main types of hazelnuts: premium Giresun and lower-priced Levant, both of which are named after their respective growing regions. According to the BBC, as of 2024, approximately 80% of the hazelnuts in Giresun are grown and processed by women. As Sayari Sungur of Turkish business Home of the Hazelnut shares, via the outlet, "It is always women who are best at taking care of these nuts, both in the fields and in the gardens. So now we want those women to become both the growers and the decision-makers."