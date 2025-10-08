Most Of The World's Hazelnuts Come From This Country

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When foodies think of the Turkish culinary scene, kebabs and coffee likely come to mind long before hazelnuts. But, if you're chomping on a hazelnut anywhere in the world, there's a good chance it came from Turkey. The country leads the globe in hazelnut production by a landslide.

According to the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations (FAO), Turkey represents about 70% of total world hazelnut production and 82% of exports. The second-largest hazelnut player is Italy, accounting for a comparatively meager 20% of production and 15% of exports. Even though Nutella (the iconic chocolate hazelnut spread) boasts especially enthusiastic fanbases in both Italy and Canada, the global leader in hazelnut production isn't either country. Although, the spread's global fanbase is perhaps no surprise considering Nutella is produced in Canada and owned by Ferrero, an Italian company. In fact, per the FAO, Italy's chocolate industry demand is met using Turkish-imported hazelnuts. Still, here at Tasting Table, Nocciolata Organic is our all-time favorite brand of store-bought hazelnut spread, for the record. (We love you too, Nutella.)

In 2023 alone, according to World Population Review, Turkey produced a whopping 650,000 metric tons of hazelnuts; Italy followed behind with 102.7K metric tons. In 2022, Turkey's output was even higher at 765K metric tons, per the Helgi Library. Also notably, as far as per-capita hazelnut consumption goes, fans in Switzerland outpace both Turkey and Italy, says the FAO, clocking in at 2.096 kg per person per year.