Here at Tasting Table, some of the most-highly-ranked coffee creamer brands are plant-based. They are a terrific choice for folks who avoid animal products, lactose-intolerant foodies, and anyone looking to cut back on dairy in their daily diets. But, like any perishable ingredient, it's important to keep an eye on freshness. After all, nothing interrupts a sacred morning coffee ritual like (say it ain't so) a splash of expired creamer.

Liquid, bottled, nondairy creamers are made from a plant milk base (e.g., soy, oat, almond, coconut, or hemp) and infused with different flavors, stabilizers, or emulsifying agents — not dissimilar from regular dairy creamers. They also need to be kept refrigerated after opening. Stash that bottle in the main fridge compartment (not the refrigerator door) to minimize temperature fluctuations. We also advise against leaving your creamer sitting out on the countertop while you do your morning routine. After two hours at room temperature, bacteria can spawn in perishable foods.

As a general rule, plant-based creamers tend to last longer than their spoilage-susceptible dairy counterparts. For the best flavor, texture, and freshness, it's ideal to use up a bottle of nondairy coffee creamer within 10 days of opening. But, kept chilled, nondairy creamer can retain its quality for up to a full month (compared to dairy half-and-half, which goes bad about a week after opening). Just to be safe, start giving that nondairy creamer a little shake-and-sniff after the two week mark.