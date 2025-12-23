8 Gas Station Chains With The Best Pizza, According To Customer Reviews
When it comes to gas station pizza, it's often a hit-or-miss experience, but there are eight chains that are doing pizza right. Plenty of gas stations serve slices that have been under lamps for hours, becoming stale and tasting like cardboard. Yet, that's not the reality everywhere. There are actually a few that customers find themselves seeking out on purpose rather than taking just-okay-pizza as a late-night consolation prize when nothing else is available. Being able to buy good pizza by the slice is convenient. However, many of these are good enough that you might find yourself ordering up a whole one like you would from Domino's or other dedicated chain pizza parlors.
We browsed through piles of online reviews for a variety of gas stations around the U.S. to determine where you can find the best pizza, and were pleasantly surprised to find so many that were beyond mediocre. While some of these gas station chains are just found in a small region or even just a certain section of one state, there are a few that are scattered across the U.S. So, there's a good chance you live near at least one of these chains or might come across one in your travels. Take note of where reviewers say you can find the best gas station pizza and put it on your radar for the next time you get a hankering for good pizza.
Casey's
When it comes to gas station pizza, Casey's is hard to beat. Granted, there have been several people on social media who have done taste tests to try to decide if it can beat out other top contenders. Some people think it's better than the popular pizzeria chains or even the best they've ever had, period. In taste tests for gas station pizzas, it seems to usually come out on top. If you're in one of the 17 states in the middle of the U.S. with a Casey's nearby, go ahead and try ordering up a whole one like you would from your favorite pizza chain, and you're unlikely to be disappointed.
With over 5,000 locations, you probably didn't realize it, but Casey's is considered the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S. That claim alone places it in the running for being one of the convenience stores with the best food. You can opt for single-topping versions or specialty ones like taco flavor or chicken, bacon, and ranch. Still, one of the chain's most famous types is its breakfast pizzas, which sing their siren songs to customers as they drive past in the mornings. The breakfast pizza is buttery, cheesy, with all the flavors of eggs and breakfast meats working together to perfection.
One tester swears it tastes like it's straight from Italy. While we wouldn't go that far since it's definitely American style, we would agree they're worth driving out of the way to get.
Hunt Brothers Pizza
Hunt Brothers Pizza isn't a gas station chain, but it's a made-to-order pizza brand exclusive to gas stations and convenience stores. With over 10,000 locations in gas stations in 25 states, it's the largest pizza chain in the U.S. (with Domino's falling into second place). So, we couldn't leave it off our list, especially since so many people swear by it. Many people on social media consider Hunt Brothers the best. Although some who love Casey's have a difficult time deciding which is the best between the two. Usually, it comes out first or second place in taste tests between gas station pizza (usually second).
One thing it has going for it is that you can get up to 10 toppings without having to pay extra for them. The crust is crispy and chewy at the same time, with plenty of cheese and plenty of sauce with garlic and Italian seasoning. And like Casey's, it serves a breakfast pizza.
If you're a Hunt Brothers Pizza fan or want to try it for the first time, you can search for the nearest location online or in the app. Chances are, there are several locations nearby since gas stations only have to spend about $10,000 for the equipment to make and serve the brand's food, never having to pay franchise fees thereafter, and making about 50% in profits. It's even expanded overseas on German military bases.
Kwik Trip
There are a lot of tasty convenience foods to eat at Kwik Trip, and pizza is one of them. If you're in one of the six Midwest states that have a Kwik Trip, you'll find two different types from which to choose. One is the kind that comes hot and ready to eat, while the other is in the freezer section. One is unique for its cheese curds, while the other is among the best frozen pizzas available.
The hot-and-ready one Kwik Trip has on offer is decent. The Tailgater variety with sausage and cheese curds is especially popular. The cheese curds are the real draw for this flavor, and they even stay intact enough to squeak. One person online mentioned that, after Kwik Trip came to town with $5 and $7 deals, the local pizzeria went out of business because it couldn't compete.
However, the real trick at Kwik Trip, if you want a whole pizza, is to get the Pothole or Tailgater pizza from the freezer section. Another trick to know is that you don't necessarily have to walk out of the store with a frozen pizza because you can probably get the employees to bake it for you, rather than having to take it home to cook it yourself. Both Tailgates and Potholes are good enough for people to go to social media to talk about, with some saying that Pothole is the best frozen pizza they've encountered and a few swearing by the Meat Sweats variety. Yet, they specifically mention that Pothole has particularly great sauce.
Maverik
You might have known that BonFire Grill's burritos and street tacos at Maverik have become a cult favorite, but did you also know that it also has great pizza? With Maverik having expanded from 13 to 21 states in 2025, more people are discovering exactly what it has to offer. So, next time you get your gas there, you might want to mosey on inside and check out what's on offer at the BonFire Grill. Not only are there some extraordinary pizza upgrade options, but the breakfast offering is a customer favorite.
The type you can get at Maverik looks and tastes better than many would imagine. Not only can you get it by the slice, but you can also get whole pizzas. Maverik also allows you to make upgrades, like adding Chipotle mayo and jalapenos on top from the sandwich bar.
Maverik is among the many gas station chains where you can go to get a great breakfast pizza. The cheese is gooey, and the sausage has a nice flavor. If you're on the road looking for a place for a breakfast pizza, customers on social media claim it's a better and cheaper choice than the one you can get from Pilot. Maverik's Detroit-style breakfast pizza really needs to be eaten with a fork, and social media reviewers indicate that it's breakfast pizza perfection.
Pilot Flying J
If you're looking for pizza that hits like Costco or Sam's Club slices, ones from Pilot Flying J might do the job. While it's not the best place to stop for coffee, while you're traveling, Pilot Flying J is a pretty good bet for pizza. Some locations make them better than others, but when you find one that makes it well, you'll want to stop in often or at least make a note to stop next time you're zooming by one on the interstate in one of the 44 states where the chain is located across the U.S. The flavor choices, crust style, and variety keep customers coming back for more.
At Pilot Flying J, you can get flavors beyond just your standard cheese and pepperoni, like barbecue chicken and mega meat. Pilot also tends to have limited-time offerings like hot honey pepperoni and cordon bleu chicken. So, if you appreciate an adventurous flavor menu, this might be your go-to stop. The soft crust is one of the best parts of the pizza, and customers seem to especially like the garlic hand-braided crust around the edges. If you get it by the slice, the pieces are pretty large. You can also opt for a full-sized version by the box.
QuikTrip
QuikTrip (QT) has a large number of great convenience food items, with its breakfast pizza being among the items that keep its customers coming back for more. However, it also has great personal pan and whole box pizzas when it's not breakfast time. With the chain expanding quickly and now being located in 21 states (with more to follow), you'll have a better chance of getting to try it for yourself than ever before.
Pizza at QT is fresh and has a nice, crisp crust. Usually, the slices are only on display for an hour, ensuring you're not getting something that's been under a lamp for hours on end. Customers on social media still seem to prefer getting a personal pan for the freshest experience. There are also full-sized ones available, which are also impressive.
The breakfast pizzas are especially good and known for using sausage gravy to provide an alternative to regular pizza sauce. You can get it by the slice, in a personal size, or full-sized. Some people even add a bit of Chipotle sauce to upgrade it. You're going to be fairly popular bringing a full-sized QT breakfast pizza to work to share with your co-workers instead of a box of bagels. Those who have access to Casey's often seem to prefer it instead, but some reviewers (including our writer) prefer the breakfast pizza at QT.
Sheetz
Sheetz has surprisingly good pizza available for its loyal customers. While Wawa generally beats out Sheetz when it comes to having the best convenience store food, the same isn't true for pizza. Wawa pizza doesn't even make our list, as it's just not that great according to social media reviewers, especially for its high price tag. So, if you're in one of the seven states that have a Sheetz in the Northeast and are trying to choose between one or the other for pizza, you're likely better off going to Sheetz. It excels at having plenty of options and flavors to satisfy those who aren't necessarily just looking for ordinary pepperoni.
One thing customers like about Sheetz pizza is the ability to customize and make inexpensive personal pizzas with the order kiosk. There are some fun dipping sauce options available, including buffalo sauce, Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, and habanero sauce.
Sheetz's flat bread pizza has reviews on social media that were on the negative side when it first came out. However, the chain seems to have upped its game to give customers a reason to come back for a try, going beyond just having lots of cheese and tasty sauce. It also has great flavors like Philly steak and chicken bacon ranch flatbreads. You can even get a Flatzgiving pizza around Thanksgiving, complete with cranberries, turkey, and stuffing, which customers on social media found surprisingly good.
Weigel's
We've seen people on social media trying to figure out the hierarchy of where Weigel's falls on the list of gas station pizzas, and it's pretty high. Granted, you'll only find a Weigel's in the Eastern part of Tennessee for now, but it's holding its own when it comes to food selections. Nobody on social media seems to agree on how to pronounce the name of this chain, but they do tend to rank the pizza fairly highly when compared to other available options.
We've seen Weigel's ranked better on social media than Papa John's, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars, but lower than Costco's, Sam's Club, and Casey's. But we've also seen some people rank it above Casey's in a side-by-side showdown because of the crust thickness, overall flavor, and better price. So, if you really want to know who has the best, you're going to have to taste it for yourself.
You can order your pieces pre-made by the slice or make a custom box order. It comes with plenty of cheese, the crust is both crisp and chewy, and the sauce tends to be slightly sweet. There are some interesting flavors to try, like pulled pork and garden harvest. There's also a breakfast pizza, which some feel compares favorably to Casey's.
Methodology
There are quite a lot of gas stations that offer pizza. But not all of them are particularly good, with some being downright bad. To determine which ones have the best pizza, we mainly looked at social media posts, blog posts, and videos. There are plenty of people online who have done taste test comparisons and many who have created videos rating various aspects of their gas station pizza experiences.
The same gas station chains come up over and over when people on social media talk about which ones have good pizza — especially Casey's and Hunt Brothers. However, two of the chains that made our list — Casey's and QuikTrip — have pizza that our writer is familiar with personally (especially breakfast pizzas).
There were also several that didn't make our list because far too many people rated the pizza there poorly in taste tests or just generally complained about its poor quality. These lower-ranking chains include 7-Eleven, Circle K, Crosby's, Cumberland, RaceTrac, Speedway, and Wawa. While some people liked the pizzas these chains have to offer, most people gave them mediocre ratings. These were pizzas you would get only if you had no other choice. We also left the Godfather's Pizza at Love's Travel Stops off our list since Godfather's is a regular chain. And, while Schindy's has some of the best pizza in Michigan, we couldn't include it because it's not a chain. That left us with only eight that we could recommend.