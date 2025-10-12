Many Midwesterners Swear By This Pizza That's Only Sold At Gas Stations
When you picture the top-selling pizza chains, you're probably thinking about places like Pizza Hut, Domino's, or Papa John's. You might not think to include gas station pizza in your lineup, in which case you'd be missing out on an untapped source of cheesy, Midwesterner goodness. Folks in the Heartland swear by it, and apparently for good reason — Casey's General Store pizza has risen to legacy-level pizza sales in recent years.
Casey's General Stores are only present in 17 states, and by nature, they serve as gas stations with attached convenience stores. But there's some secretly amazing pizza hidden behind their big, red doors. The chain sells over 28 million whole pizzas and 105 million slices per year, according to the Des Moines Register, racking up $700 million in pizza sales for 2024 alone. Since 1984, this unassuming general store has been whipping up pizzas made from fresh ingredients created by the brand's culinary teams. We ranked Casey's fairly high on our list of 13 U.S. convenience stores with the best food, and we're not alone in our affection for it. The company has performed so well, it's risen to become the third-biggest convenience store chain in the country.
Casey's General Store knows a thing or two about good pizza
Don't just take our word for it. Many other pizza enthusiasts have come out in support of Casey's General Store and its pies. One YouTuber dubbed Casey's "the most American pizza place in the world masquerading as a gas station," while someone else on Reddit pointed out that the store's "superior quality ingredients" put it eons ahead of competing pizza chains, going so far as to say that "it's not even close among those other ones." Celebrities aren't afraid to proclaim their love for Casey's pizza, either. In 2018, Mila Kunis (the same actress responsible for one of the 20 best celebrity wines) took to Reddit and admitted that she loved the chain's breakfast pizza. On top of that, in a 2019 episode of "Queer Eye," Jonathan Van Ness confessed that the chain is responsible for "the best drive-thru pizza ever."
Whether you're looking for a plain cheese pie or something piled high with meats and veggies, Casey's can throw together just about anything your heart desires. Pizzas are available in 10-, 12-, or 14-inch pies with a handmade original, thin, or gluten-free crust. The "create your own" option allows customers to select a base, a sauce, cheeses, meats, and vegetables, along with drizzles such as Mike's Hot Honey (one of the absolute best ways to use hot honey). There are often seasonal specialty pizzas, such as the jalapeno popper pizza and the ever-popular taco pizza, though the breakfast pizzas — which come with sausage, bacon, or veggies — seem to be among the most popular.