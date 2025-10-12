Many Midwesterners Swear By This Pizza That's Only Sold At Gas Stations

Don't just take our word for it. Many other pizza enthusiasts have come out in support of Casey's General Store and its pies. One YouTuber dubbed Casey's "the most American pizza place in the world masquerading as a gas station," while someone else on Reddit pointed out that the store's "superior quality ingredients" put it eons ahead of competing pizza chains, going so far as to say that "it's not even close among those other ones." Celebrities aren't afraid to proclaim their love for Casey's pizza, either. In 2018, Mila Kunis (the same actress responsible for one of the 20 best celebrity wines) took to Reddit and admitted that she loved the chain's breakfast pizza. On top of that, in a 2019 episode of "Queer Eye," Jonathan Van Ness confessed that the chain is responsible for "the best drive-thru pizza ever."

Whether you're looking for a plain cheese pie or something piled high with meats and veggies, Casey's can throw together just about anything your heart desires. Pizzas are available in 10-, 12-, or 14-inch pies with a handmade original, thin, or gluten-free crust. The "create your own" option allows customers to select a base, a sauce, cheeses, meats, and vegetables, along with drizzles such as Mike's Hot Honey (one of the absolute best ways to use hot honey). There are often seasonal specialty pizzas, such as the jalapeno popper pizza and the ever-popular taco pizza, though the breakfast pizzas — which come with sausage, bacon, or veggies — seem to be among the most popular.