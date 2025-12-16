Our Favorite Boston Market Frozen Meal Is So Good We'd Buy It On Repeat

Boston Market may have shrunk to a fraction of the locations it once had during its heyday, but the company still makes a wealth of comfort food classics you can find in the frozen section of your local grocery store. We tasted and ranked nine Boston Market frozen meals according to flavor, texture, cohesion, and standout features. Surprisingly, our favorite frozen meal is far from the classic American comfort food you would find on the traditional menu. We ranked the sweet and sour chicken as our winning frozen meal from Boston Market, beating out classics like meatloaf and mashed potatoes and country fried steak and mashed potatoes.

The breaded hunks of fried chicken were smothered in a generous portion of delicious sweet and sour sauce. The sauce was as sugary as you would expect from any Chinese American takeout restaurant, but it was perfectly balanced by the sour element. While the breading may not have remained crispy after its stint in the microwave, the flavor of the sauce coupled with the savory of the chicken more than made up for it. While the saucy protein could have easily been served with a side of plain white rice, Boston Market went above and beyond with vegetable fried rice instead. The umami-rich grain was fluffy and plentiful, not to mention the added veggies that really made this a well-rounded meal.