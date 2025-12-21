15 Best Whiskeys To Sip This Winter, According To Bartenders

Happy frigid season, whiskey lovers! 'Tis the time to imbibe on the soul-warming spirit that never fails to turn a cold night into a cozy one. Whether you consider yourself a seasoned whiskey expert well-versed on etiquette rules to follow during tastings, or you're just drinking bourbon as a beginner, chances are high you're enjoying some spiced, oaky, comforting whiskey right about now. Or, at least, you wish you were.

Decision fatigue got you down? We get it — walking into a liquor store without knowing your stuff can be intimidating, and of course, not all whiskeys are created equal. If you're having trouble figuring out what bottle (or bottles) to buy for your bar cart, you're in the right place. We caught up with a few experts in the whiskey business to gather their take on which bottles would be best enjoyed this winter, and the following list is full of bottles that are cheap and easy to find, as well as some you might have to hunt down. All, however, would be excellent choices for a cold-weather nightcap.