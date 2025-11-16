The Whiskey-Tasting Etiquette Rule You Probably Didn't Realize You Were Breaking

While thinking of whiskey tastings as performance art helps you understand why there are rules, looking at them as part-classroom makes it easier to follow these unwritten rules. Tasting sessions are designed to be educational (yes, learning can be fun!), and, much like a classroom, the general rule is to not be a know-it-all.

David Stirk, a whiskey historian who began his career in conducting tastings in the 1990s, describes this character as "the resident expert" in a blog on wattwhiskey.com: "I was at an incredibly prestigious tasting in London where a man decided he would finish some of the sentences of the very well-known host," he writes. "This became irksome for all attending until the host eventually stopped mid-sentence and introduced the gentleman as the new host for the tasting — at which point the know-it-all shut up, everyone cheered and a good time was then had."

Basically, don't be that guy. And don't go on about other whiskey brands too much, in a good or bad way. Let the host guide the conversation, give others a chance to speak, don't ask irrelevant questions designed to show off your knowledge, and don't interrupt others, especially newcomers who might feel under-confident. If you are that first-timer, you should also know that there's no reason to be intimidated, even at a vertical tasting. In fact, it's common to not be able to taste or smell the exact notes more experienced guests are getting. That said, you can easily brush up on some simple tips to help identify common flavor notes before your whiskey tasting. Just don't use this new-found knowledge to start criticizing other whiskeys while you're there.