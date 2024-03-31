Whiskey Novices Shouldn't Be Intimidated By A Vertical Tasting, According To Michter's Master Distiller - Exclusive

We've all heard of a whiskey tasting before. It's where you put several whiskeys side by side and you taste each to compare them. With that basic premise, you can get creative with how you set the tasting up. A vertical whiskey tasting is done by picking different whiskeys from the same distillery from different years. When we were at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest for a Michter's tasting hosted by The Dilly Club, we had a chance to talk to Michter's Master Distiller, Dan McKee, about vertical whiskey tastings and why they're a great idea even for novices.

"I love how we do that where it gives you a perspective of difference in age and then also how different oats influence the whiskey," McKee said. He thought setting up a vertical tasting would depend "on what kind of experience you're looking for," but noted that it would work especially well with "a single barrel product from year to year." Single barrel whiskeys are a great choice for vertical tastings because the variation in different years will be much more interesting and obvious.

Normally, whiskey is made by blending different barrels together until the distillery achieves the flavor profile they're looking for. What that means in practice is that year by year a specific whiskey isn't going to taste all that different since the distillers are aiming for consistency. That's normally a good thing, but when you're doing a whiskey tasting, it can make for a relatively boring comparison. Single barrel whiskeys tell you the year and often the batch number, which also gives you more of a foothold to work with.