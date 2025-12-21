24 Slow-Cooker Soup Recipes That Always Hit The Spot On Chilly Days

There's a nip in the air, the skies are looking a little gloomy, and that can only mean one thing — soup season is here. A steaming, brothy bowlful is the ultimate cold-weather food, being nourishing, cozy, and wonderfully low-effort. And, crafting a homemade batch is even more satisfying when you let the slow cooker do all of the hard work for you. If you typically make soup on the stovetop, we urge you to dig out the slow cooker instead, because this trusty appliance is a game-changer for whipping up slow-simmered soups with ease.

If you're wondering where to start, we've got you covered. Thankfully, the slow cooker method allows for just as much creativity as the traditional stovetop approach, and the Tasting Table archives are a goldmine of inspiration. In this lineup, there's a soup to suit every mood, from the rich and creamy to the light and brothy, plus plenty of hearty, veggie-packed options. These recipes are great for meal prepping and feeding a crowd, and most require minimal prep before the slow cooker is left to work its magic. So, here are some wholesome contenders for your next winter soup-making session.