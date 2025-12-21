24 Slow-Cooker Soup Recipes That Always Hit The Spot On Chilly Days
There's a nip in the air, the skies are looking a little gloomy, and that can only mean one thing — soup season is here. A steaming, brothy bowlful is the ultimate cold-weather food, being nourishing, cozy, and wonderfully low-effort. And, crafting a homemade batch is even more satisfying when you let the slow cooker do all of the hard work for you. If you typically make soup on the stovetop, we urge you to dig out the slow cooker instead, because this trusty appliance is a game-changer for whipping up slow-simmered soups with ease.
If you're wondering where to start, we've got you covered. Thankfully, the slow cooker method allows for just as much creativity as the traditional stovetop approach, and the Tasting Table archives are a goldmine of inspiration. In this lineup, there's a soup to suit every mood, from the rich and creamy to the light and brothy, plus plenty of hearty, veggie-packed options. These recipes are great for meal prepping and feeding a crowd, and most require minimal prep before the slow cooker is left to work its magic. So, here are some wholesome contenders for your next winter soup-making session.
Classic Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
As soups go, a classic chicken noodle has to be one of the most comforting picks. It's a recipe that's synonymous with sick days, with every soothing slurp bringing warmth and nourishment. What better way to prepare it than with the convenience of a slow cooker? This version is packed with all of the usual suspects, including carrots, celery, onion, chicken thighs, herbs, and chewy egg noodles. And, throwing a Parmesan rind into the pot amps up the savory depth to no end.
Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Soup
Can't decide between curry and soup? That's no problem. With this rich, spicy, slow cooker chicken tikka masala soup, you get the best of both worlds. It's packed with bold, aromatic flavors like ginger, garlic, chili powder, and garam masala, and a generous pouring of heavy whipping cream makes the tomatoey broth extra luscious. Garnished with a scattering of fresh cilantro, it's perfect for dunking warm naan bread into.
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
This hearty chicken tortilla soup requires just 10 minutes of prep before the slow cooker gets to work. It offers a wholesome medley of protein and veggies, all enhanced with moreish Mexican-inspired flavors like lime, cumin, and cilantro. Crispy tortilla strips make every spoonful that bit more satisfying, and topping each bowlful with avocado slices brings a welcomed creamy freshness that ties the other savory flavors together beautifully.
Vegetarian Slow Cooker 15 Bean Soup
If you're looking to pack protein and fiber into your slow cooker creation, this 15 bean soup is the perfect pick. It's loaded with color and nutrients, and is also vegetarian-friendly. Don't worry, you won't be opening up 15 separate cans of beans here, but rather reaching for a package of trusty 15 bean soup mix. Even though these beans are dried, there's no need for pre-soaking; just a quick rinse before you add them to the pot. Then, they'll simmer away in the herby tomato broth until wonderfully tender.
Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup
Enchiladas are loved for their signature tangy sauce and melty cheese topping, and this tempting slow-cooker soup features all the best bits of this Mexican classic. Made with tender chicken thighs, beans, and green chiles, it delivers on spiciness, richness, and the all-important comfort factor. Here, the red enchilada sauce and three types of cheese are stirred into the broth, giving it a gorgeous, thick consistency and heaps of creamy depth.
Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
Another fantastically nutritious and pleasingly simple recipe to whip up in your slow cooker is this cozy split pea soup. For the veggie base, there's the classic trio of onion, celery, and carrot, and potatoes make each spoonful a little more filling. The split peas bring a dose of fiber, and diced ham further boosts the protein while adding heaps of smoky, savory flavor. Enhanced with garlic, herbs, and spices, this soup feels well-balanced and oh-so nourishing.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
Slow Cooker Minestrone Soup
A true icon of the soup realm, minestrone is loved for its irresistible blend of tender veggies and beans, hearty pasta, and a rich tomato-based broth. This recipe calls for kidney beans and navy beans, with penne being the pasta shape of choice, and the broth getting an extra pop of green thanks to fresh baby spinach leaves. Oregano and thyme add aromatic depth, and a final sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese brings a touch of richness to each bowl.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Minestrone Soup
Marry Me Italian Sausage and Orzo Soup
For a soup that brings the indulgent vibes, look no further than this ultra-creamy sausage and orzo medley. It looks and tastes like you spent hours standing at the stovetop to make it, but this recipe actually requires just five minutes of prep before the slow-simmering starts. The star here is Italian sausage, which packs an impressive dose of savory flavor. Pairing the meat with chewy morsels of orzo pasta and a creamy, cheese- and herb-infused broth makes for an incredibly satisfying meal.
Slow Cooker Chicken Ribollita
A traditional Italian ribollita soup is thickened with chunks of day-old bread, but in this slow-cooker version, we ditch the carbs and sub in tender shreds of chicken. This not only makes the soup more protein-rich but also boosts its savory depth, and the meat complements the selection of beans and veggies brilliantly. Adding leafy kale and parsley creates a gorgeous color contrast against the tomato broth, and chili flakes give the soup a hint of warmth that tastes great with the other herby, tangy flavors.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Ribollita
Summer Squash and Tomato Slow Cooker Soup
This vibrant tomato soup might be bursting with summer veggies, but it still brings all of the cozy, warming vibes. The fresh cherry tomatoes and zucchini make the soup feel light and fresh, but once these have been blended up with the flavorful herbs and fiery red pepper flakes, the mixture takes on a glorious thick texture that makes it feel ultra-comforting. A fresh basil garnish makes for an elegant final touch, and a side of crusty garlic bread would go down a treat.
Crockpot Chicken Pho
Pho is a much-loved Vietnamese staple, and it balances lightness and comfort in the most delicious way. Making it in the crockpot really allows those signature aromatic flavors to meld, and keeps things hassle-free, too. As well as succulent chunks of chicken and vermicelli rice noodles, the broth also features ginger, garlic, and star anise, plus a trio of umami-boosting sauces. For a crunchy hit of nutrients, we add bean sprouts. Sprigs of mint and Thai basil give the broth a bright, uplifting edge.
Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Pho
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Verde
Brimming with spicy warmth and contrasting textures, this Mexican-inspired chicken posole verde is made with broiled chili peppers, tomatoes, onions, and garlic, which are blended into a vibrant, flavor-packed base for the soup. The hominy, which is added towards the end of cooking, adds pops of nutty, earthy flavor throughout, and the fresh toppings of crunchy radish and creamy avocado balance the hearty base beautifully.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Verde
Easy Chicken Carcass Soup
Leftover chicken bones should never be tossed away, and one of the tastiest ways to put them to use is in this fuss-free slow cooker delight. It's a simple case of tossing the carcass and bones into the pot with veggies, chickpeas, and meat juices, then topping things up with water and leaving everything to simmer on low. Later, you'll add extra sustenance in the form of chopped potatoes and a burst of green goodness with spinach to create a deeply savory, nutrient-rich soup.
Recipe: Easy Chicken Carcass Soup
Crockpot Chicken Gumbo
This vibrant gumbo really has it all, with its array of colorful veggies, chunks of savory chicken and andouille sausage, and plenty of fieriness from Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper. When working with already bold flavors like these, slow cooking takes the soup to the next level, bringing out the best of every element and allowing everything to deepen and meld during the lengthy simmering period. For added freshness and Creole flavor, try garnishing each bowl with some chopped green onion and a sprinkling of gumbo filé seasoning.
Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Gumbo
French Onion Soup
Oozing with gooey, cheesy richness, this slow cooker French onion soup is the ultimate soul-warming appetizer or lunchtime treat. Cooked this way, the sliced onions and shallots become gloriously sweet and tender, which makes them taste even more delicious alongside the aromatic garlic, herbs, and savory broth. And of course, no bowlful would be complete without a Gruyere-slathered slice of toasted baguette, to really take the decadence up a notch.
Recipe: French Onion Soup
Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup
Beef chunks can become tough if cooked over high heat, but they're the perfect candidate for slow cooking. In this soup, the meat simmers gently over the course of six hours until juicy and fall-apart tender, with barley and a selection of vegetables adding color and bite. The resulting soup is perfectly balanced and rich in meaty depth, serving as a complete meal in itself, while also being versatile enough to pair with your favorite sides.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup
Slow Cooker Broccoli Potato Cheese Soup
Broccoli and cheese are a formidable soup duo, and here they shine in a creamy, veggie-studded broth. Celery, onion, and garlic build a mouth-watering aromatic base, and starchy potato thickens things up nicely, with everything left chunky for a wonderfully rustic finish. The cheese of choice is mature cheddar, which gets melted in right before serving to create a delightfully rich and silky consistency.
Slow Cooker Seafood Chowder
Meat and vegetables aren't the only things you can throw into a slow cooker soup. Fish and shellfish also work exceptionally well, and in this recipe, we lean into the convenient approach, reaching for a bag of frozen mixed seafood. This fully loaded chowder begins with a basic mix of broth and vegetables, which is later transformed by the delicate, briny flavors of the seafood and the creaminess of half-and-half. It's a dish that feels undeniably fancy, despite only requiring five minutes of prep.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Seafood Chowder
Slow Cooker Potato Soup
A recipe that requires zero chopping is always a winner, and this one packs all the fluffy satisfaction of diced potatoes without the need to reach for a knife. Instead, you'll grab a bag of frozen Southern-style diced hash browns. These get slow-cooked with a handful of pantry staples like canned mushroom soup and garlic powder, to craft a creamy broth. When it comes to topping each steaming bowlful, there's plenty of room for creativity, with shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and green onions all tasting incredible atop the versatile potato base.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Potato Soup
Slow Cooker Portuguese Bean Soup
Take inspiration from the rich flavors of Portuguese cuisine with this easy sausage, bean, and vegetable broth. It offers a rich, layered flavor profile, with notes of garlic, herbs, spiciness, and heaps of salty, savory goodness from the diced Portuguese links. As it slow-simmers, this rustic soup will fill your kitchen with the most amazing aroma, and the resulting dish will make a fitting accompaniment to everything from buttered crusty bread to a fresh, leafy side salad.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Portuguese Bean Soup
Slow Cooker Lentil Soup
Lentils are a fantastically versatile member of the legume family, and one of our favorite ways to use them is in this quick lentil-veggie soup. You can use brown or green canned lentils here, which will bring plenty of texture and nutrients to the pot. You'll find that the slow cooker method really elevates things, as the lentils get to soak up the warm, herbaceous flavors of the broth for even longer. We highly recommend finishing each bowl with some chopped fresh basil and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Lentil Soup
Slow Cooker White Bean Soup
White bean soup might already be on your winter recipe rotation, but this satisfying slow cooker version is a must-try. We start with dried navy beans, which are simply piled into the pot with the flavorful medley of vegetables, broth, herbs, and spices, and left to simmer away. Once everything is tender and aromatic, you can blend half of the soup to thicken things up and create a heartier texture that'll make the soup particularly great for dunking crusty bread into.
Recipe: Slow Cooker White Bean Soup
Slow Cooker Chicken Corn Soup
The sweet, juicy taste of corn and the mild, savory flavor of chicken are a fitting match, and whipping up a warming soup is a great way to bring these ingredients together. You'll start by sauteing onions to bring out their aromatic sweetness, then adding them to the slow cooker with the meat and remaining ingredients. Partially blending the corn yields a slightly thicker broth, which gives the soup a more uniform sweetness. Adding spinach and herbs right before serving keeps the greens bright and fresh.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Corn Soup
Chunky Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
The secret to this split pea soup's distinct, meaty richness is the addition of pork neck bones. With this simple add-in and your trusty slow cooker, you'll transform the basic veggie broth into something far more complex, with a lovely thick consistency and tender shreds of meat in every spoonful. We pair the dried split peas, pork, and vegetables with thyme and bay leaves, but you could absolutely throw in some additional flavor-boosters if desired, such as red pepper flakes, tomato paste, or a squeeze of lemon juice.
Recipe: Chunky Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
