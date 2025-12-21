The Worst Amy's Canned Soup We Tried Tastes Like A Whole Lot Of Nothing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since the late 1980s, Amy's has focused on creating great recipes with real ingredients. What began with making pot pies at home gradually evolved into a full-sized kitchen operation. In time, the team was slinging burritos, mac and cheese, and pizza for hungry customers. In 1999, Amy's Kitchen added soups, beans, and chili to its portfolio and, not long after, began enforcing a strict non-GMO policy for its products. Amy's soups are therefore made with organic vegetables, grains, and slow-simmered broth. With tons of different recipes to choose from, even strict dietary demands can be catered for. To that end, Tasting Table picked up 14 different Amy's canned soups to sample and rank from worst to best. Unfortunately, a classic favorite fell to the bottom of the list, as the texture and taste of the low sodium minestrone soup required significant doctoring.

First and foremost, it's worth noting that Amy's sells two different kinds of minestrone soup, one of which contains far less sodium than the brand's regular recipe. This low-fat, light in sodium minestrone soup is formulated using tomato broth, organic veggies, beans, and pasta. The instructions direct home cooks to shake the can and then either heat the soup in a saucepan or place it in a microwave-safe bowl to cook. Disappointedly, this soup required added salt and seasonings just to make up for the lack of flavor. Customers agree; as one shopper wrote on Well.ca: "Nice combination of vegetables, lovely consistency. BUT what threw us off was how bland and boring it was overall. No flavor to speak of."