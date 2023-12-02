Up The Flavor Of Tomato Soup By Using Broth As The Base Instead Of Water

It doesn't get simpler or more comforting than a bowl of homemade tomato soup. Eschewing meat, noodles, or any other chunky vegetables, tomato soup is all about highlighting its namesake ingredient and the bright, warming flavors that come with it. It also has the big upside of being easy to make, as canned tomatoes, a few aromatics, and a few other additions of your choice like onions and butter are all you need to make a tasty meal. But that doesn't mean tomato soup can't be complex, and you don't have to make the process any more difficult to achieve that. You can add tons of depth to your tomato soup recipe by swapping out water as the liquid base for broth.

What's great about using broth or stock in tomato soup is that you don't really need to change anything. Tomato has a pretty powerful flavor, and most broths are pretty subtle, so you can just use the same amount of broth as you would water when making your soup, and it will still taste like tomato soup. You can use any type of stock too: Vegetable and chicken are natural choices, but even beef will work, as you'll just get some of those extra flavor notes that taste great with tomato already. Using bone broth is particularly effective, as the extra gelatin in that stock will help take the acidic edge off tomatoes, and give a generally mellower, smoother taste.