The Best Amy's Frozen Meal Is A Mexican Staple That's Anything But Basic
In Tasting Table's ranking of nine Amy's frozen meals, the Cheese Enchiladas came out on top. Amy's also scored highly in our ranking of 15 frozen enchilada brands, and it's the company's cheese enchiladas that won our hearts (and stomachs) in a side-by-side taste-test of its freezer aisle oeuvre. The official Amy's Kitchen website describes them as "comfort food, Mexican style. Two tortillas made from ground organic corn, filled with a blend of cheeses, accented by olives and peppers and covered in our tasty, traditional enchilada sauce." All of the elements in this meal are organic, and it can go from frozen to ready to eat in about five minutes. Happily, upon taking a bite, we found the description was dead-on.
As our taste-tester mentioned, "[T]he red enchilada sauce was incredibly flavorful — acidic, tangy, and a little bit spicy. There was also lots of melty cheese mixed in with the sauce, which then spilled over into the corn and beans, ensuring that just about every bite of this meal had plenty of that liquid gold (aka enchilada sauce)." Rounding out the meal are black beans with a flavorful kick of cilantro that wasn't overpowering. Walmart customer reviewers seem to be digging these enchiladas too, writing, "I love these! Freezer staple for sure!!" and "Delicious, cheesy and healthy. These enchiladas are scrumptious and don't contain any artificial ingredients." Target reviewers are similarly stoked: "Flavorful sauce, cheesy, delicious! This has become my favorite Amy's meal."
Amy's dimensional, cruelty-free Cheese Enchiladas restore our faith in frozen meals
If we were going to dock points for anything, it would be price. At a Walmart in Chicago, the nine-ounce box of Amy's cheese enchiladas costs $6.22 (currently on sale for $4.97), and at a Target in the Windy City, the same box runs for $7.39. Higher price tags are a commonality of most Amy's Kitchen offerings — and yet, the couple extra dollars are arguably well worth it. Amy's products come with an organic vegetarian promise, with no GMOs and non-BPA-lined cans. Amy's even helped the USDA set its guidelines for organic food standards back when the industry first began recognizing "organic" at all. Even though a fast-food meal deal might set foodies back the same $5-$7, for wholesome nutrition (and convenience), Amy's frozen cheese enchiladas deliver in an impressive way.
A Reddit thread dedicated to Amy's cheese enchiladas raves, "I find these to have an incredible depth of flavor for a frozen meal. The corn tortillas balanced with the cheese. The sauce is rich and full of amazing flavor. I would be 100% happy if this was served to me in a restaurant." Another post about the product proffers equally passionate comments: "This is the best Amy's, HANDS DOWN!!!!!!!!" and "One of my fave frozen meals." Hungry for more? By our count, Amy's also has the frozen lasagna game on lock – and it doesn't even contain any meat.