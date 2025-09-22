The Best Amy's Frozen Meal Is A Mexican Staple That's Anything But Basic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Tasting Table's ranking of nine Amy's frozen meals, the Cheese Enchiladas came out on top. Amy's also scored highly in our ranking of 15 frozen enchilada brands, and it's the company's cheese enchiladas that won our hearts (and stomachs) in a side-by-side taste-test of its freezer aisle oeuvre. The official Amy's Kitchen website describes them as "comfort food, Mexican style. Two tortillas made from ground organic corn, filled with a blend of cheeses, accented by olives and peppers and covered in our tasty, traditional enchilada sauce." All of the elements in this meal are organic, and it can go from frozen to ready to eat in about five minutes. Happily, upon taking a bite, we found the description was dead-on.

As our taste-tester mentioned, "[T]he red enchilada sauce was incredibly flavorful — acidic, tangy, and a little bit spicy. There was also lots of melty cheese mixed in with the sauce, which then spilled over into the corn and beans, ensuring that just about every bite of this meal had plenty of that liquid gold (aka enchilada sauce)." Rounding out the meal are black beans with a flavorful kick of cilantro that wasn't overpowering. Walmart customer reviewers seem to be digging these enchiladas too, writing, "I love these! Freezer staple for sure!!" and "Delicious, cheesy and healthy. These enchiladas are scrumptious and don't contain any artificial ingredients." Target reviewers are similarly stoked: "Flavorful sauce, cheesy, delicious! This has become my favorite Amy's meal."