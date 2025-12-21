The Extra Step You Should Be Adding To Your Instant Coffee Routine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When java lovers think of "brewing," chances are that hot water comes to mind. But, instant coffee (like cold brew) totally dissolves in cold water, also. In fact, cold water is the key ingredient for making a knockout cup of instant brew — and one of the 11 common mistakes folks make with instant coffee is not making a cold water paste first. It's a quick step that helps eliminate instant coffee's most infamous drawback: a chalky mouthfeel.

Instant coffee is made from real brewed coffee beans, which get steeped into a thick, concentrated liquid, then freeze-dried into powder or crystal form. Whipping up a cold water paste helps proactively break down the starchiness within each granule, which keeps them separated and clump-free during their storage tenure in the jar, but can prevent the granules from fully dissolving at brew time. More specifically, that chalky powder is called amylum, and it's a complex carbohydrate that's better water-soluble with a little extra help.

To make a cold water paste, simply dump your instant coffee powder or crystals into the bottom of your mug as normal, then add just enough cold water to wet the coffee, and let the combination set for a few moments. If you've ever made a flavorful cup of matcha tea, then the process will likely look somewhat familiar. As the coffee absorbs the water, that amylum dissolves, creating a paste-like consistency that mixes better when you add in the hot water to brew your java, leaving no gritty coffee textures behind.