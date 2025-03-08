The Absolute Best Instant Coffee Tastes Like A Freshly Brewed Cup

One of the biggest pros of instant coffee (besides being cheaper than freshly brewed java) is that it's, well, instant. Just a scoop and a swirl into some hot water, and you're done. When it comes to cons, on the other hand, it's generally accepted that instant coffee tastes stale and processed. However, in Tasting Table's ranking of 9 instant coffee brands, we found one exception: Pilon. The product was evaluated based on taste, texture, aroma, and how readily it dissolved. It excelled in all respects. And, if anyone reading this doesn't believe it, just listen to some customer feedback Pilon received on Amazon.

One Pilon customer wrote, "It's hard to get too excited about instant coffee, but this product has earned a 5-star rating. I bet you could serve this to a coffee snob in Rome or Paris and get away with it." Another customer said, "This has a very different taste than instant coffee – it isn't as bitter and has a richer, fuller flavor." A third customer remarked, "I've always disliked instant coffees because the flavor was never quite right. Pilon, though, offers all the ease of an instant with the great flavor of a good espresso."

Clearly, Pilon is the instant coffee that defies all preconceptions you might have. Plus, having some on hand is a great solution for iced coffee drinkers on the go.