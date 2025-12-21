This One Baking Method Will Solve The Domed Cake Problem

What's something that may not matter to casual bakers, but can be endlessly frustrating to those who want to go pro? The answer is cakes with giant domed tops, which are highly inconvenient when stacking a fancy layer cake. According to Eric Lanlard, baker, pastry chef, author, and TV host of "Baking Mad with Eric Lanlard" and "Glamour Puds," one way to banish this problem is to re-examine the creaming step found in many recipes.

Domed tops are the usual reason why layer cakes lean and become a disaster, and excessive doming is also a sign of uneven baking, so the texture of the cake may suffer. In an interview with Tasting Table, Lanlard revealed that the reverse creaming technique produces evenly-baked cakes with flatter tops. "Instead of creaming butter and sugar upfront, you create a sandy, breadcrumb-like base," he explained. Reverse creaming mixes the dry ingredients with the butter first, coating the flour in fat." He added that this step "reduces gluten formation, leading to a finer, more even crumb."

After incorporating wet ingredients like milk and eggs, those crumbs of butter and flour will turn into a regular-looking batter. However, the resulting cake will be far superior. "Because the batter is more stable and doesn't develop strong gluten strands, it bakes flatter," Lanlard said. You'll probably still have to slice a few centimeters off the tops, but the job (and your whole cake-making process) will be easier.