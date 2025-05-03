Why Layer Cakes Lean And How To Prevent It From Becoming A Disaster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa should never be on your cake plate. The chocolate layer cake you made will taste scrumptious, but its dramatic effect will be lessened if your masterpiece looks like it was struck by an earthquake. Leaning layer cakes are a common problem for home bakers, and the reasons why it happens run the gamut from using the wrong cake pan to air pockets between the layers. We wanted a definitive answer to prevent layer-cake disasters and turned to Sandy Folsom, School Director of the Wilton Sweet Studio Cake Decorating & Baking School in Naperville, Illinois.

"The most common culprit for a leaning layer cake is uneven layers," Folsom told us. "When cakes bake inside a pan, a dome typically forms, which makes [their] surface uneven." So if you stack your layers without leveling them, it's inevitable that your cake will lean. To level and torte a cake, once your cake has cooled, Folsom recommends that you "lightly press the palm of your hand onto the dome, and use a sawing motion with a serrated knife in your other hand to even it out." For the best results, make sure your serrated knife is sharpened, so that you cleanly slice off the dome, which you then slide onto a cake circle. Called "cake scraps" in the Wilton Studio prep kitchen, "they're delicious to snack on or save for later to make cake pops," Folsom said. If you're making a tiered or a wedding cake, she also advises using dowel rods for additional support.