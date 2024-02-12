If You Can't Seem To Bake A Flat Cake, Try Turning Down The Heat

Baking a flat cake is an art that many home bakers aspire to master, especially when creating layer cakes. Despite meticulously following recipes, sometimes the end product still domes or cracks, rather than sitting perfectly flat on the plate. But guess what? The culprit may just be the temperature of your oven, and adjusting this one element can lead to significant improvements in your baking outcomes.

Most recipes recommend setting your oven to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, a standard temperature that works well for a variety of cakes. However, the exact temperature inside your oven may not match the setting you've selected due to aging elements or inaccurate thermostat calibration. This discrepancy can affect how your cakes bake, leading to uneven rises and those frustrating domes. The solution? Reduce the temperature to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

The logic behind turning down the oven temperature is straightforward. When the oven is too hot, the outer edges of the cake set quickly while the center remains liquid and continues to rise. As the edges become firm, they can no longer expand, forcing the uncooked center to push upwards and create a dome. By reducing the oven temperature you slow down the baking process, allowing heat to distribute more evenly throughout the cake ensuring it rises uniformly. Keep in mind that this minor adjustment means the cake will need to bake slightly longer, but it's worth the wait.