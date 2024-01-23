The Cupcake Hack To Create Customized Mini Layer Cakes

Cupcakes are perfect for when you want, well, a cup-sized cake, but they can actually be used for other cake-related baking endeavors too. For example, did you know that you can make customized mini layer cakes using cupcakes? Yep, a layer cake doesn't have to be as big as a typical cake.

Here's what you do: Start by baking cupcakes as you normally would in a muffin tin using your preferred recipe. Then, cut off the top of the cupcake in order to make the layer more even (as cupcakes will sprout outward and become rounded at the top). Once you've done this with all of the cupcakes, all that's left to do is assemble — stack the cupcake pieces on top of one another, with a layer of frosting in between.

Finally, add an outer layer of frosting and smooth it over to finish. While no one is stopping you from making a mega-mini cake by using a ton of layers, we would recommend sticking to two or three layers so that your mini cake doesn't topple over.