The Popular Store-Bought Mayo Martha Stewart Uses Instead Of Making It Herself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart may be known for her many popular cooking shows and cookbooks, where she usually is known to make everything from-scratch, but she's not always opposed to cutting corners. In fact, there's a store-bought version she almost always prefers over homemade: mayonnaise. Not just any of the many mayo brands, however – Stewart reaches for Hellmann's Mayonnaise. It's just one of the 15 store-bought shortcuts celebrity chefs actually use.

Established in 1913, Hellmann's prides itself on being "America's #1 Mayonnaise," and Stewart seems to agree. While she could certainly take the time to whip up homemade mayonnaise – whisking egg yolks with salt, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, oil, and sugar — Stewart believes Hellmann's works just fine in everything from her potato salad to her deviled eggs. She even uses mayo to enhance her grilled cheese recipe — which is the secret to a perfectly melty center.