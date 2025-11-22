Easily Improve The Taste Of Store-Bought Mayo With An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge
Mayonnaise is something of a background character in the world of condiments: Found almost everywhere and appreciated for its versatility, but not really a standout. However, that changes when you kick it up with other ingredients to enhance its best qualities while adding a little extra flavor. One underrated way to upgrade store-bought mayo is to add a splash of soy sauce.
There are a lot of reasons why mayonnaise is a controversial condiment, but many haters simply find it too bland. Mixing in soy sauce adds a boost of umami, elevating mayo to a delicious dip, finishing drizzle on meats or salads, and more. The eggy richness of mayo also rounds out stronger, saltier soy sauces, so if you pick up a bottle that's a bit potent for your tastes, this condiment mashup can help you out.
Soy sauce would pair particularly well with Japanese Kewpie Mayo, which is different because it contains extra egg yolks, plus a unique mix of vinegar and flavorings. Mix a small bowl of Kewpie with one or two tablespoons of soy sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice, and you have an unconventional aioli, perfect for smearing on sandwiches or dipping into with fries, chips, and veggies. If you're hungry for more of this addictively fatty, salty, savory taste, the soy mayo possibilities reach far beyond this simple recipe.
How to use soy sauce mayo to make dishes more delicious
Soy sauce and mayo are both excellent ingredients for meat marinades and rubs. Whether you're cooking steak or chicken, the mayo's fat and protein help to form a beautifully browned crust, while the soy ups the savory flavor. Plain, classic mayo is best here, as it won't compete with the other ingredients in your dish, and it's a good base for different types of soy sauce. While light or standard soy sauces would work for poultry or fish, beef may be able to handle a stronger variety like seasoned soy sauce.
Ginger also pairs brilliantly with soy and mayo, adding a kick of zesty flavor that really wakes up your taste buds. Mix in ½ teaspoon to a tablespoon of grated fresh ginger, depending on how strong you want it to be. Use the resulting sauce as a creative salad dressing, a dip for spring rolls, or even in tuna salad to add brightness to the savory canned fish.
Prefer chili heat to the subtle burn of ginger? Add some sriracha to your soy mayo, and you have a spicy, creamy sauce that's a perfect partner for sushi, fries, and Mexican street corn, aka elotes. It would also be great mixed into the yolk filling in deviled eggs, which are supposed to be a bit spicy to begin with. This is just one way to spice up your mayo – horseradish or buffalo sauce would also be brilliant additions.