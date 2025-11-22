Easily Improve The Taste Of Store-Bought Mayo With An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge

Mayonnaise is something of a background character in the world of condiments: Found almost everywhere and appreciated for its versatility, but not really a standout. However, that changes when you kick it up with other ingredients to enhance its best qualities while adding a little extra flavor. One underrated way to upgrade store-bought mayo is to add a splash of soy sauce.

There are a lot of reasons why mayonnaise is a controversial condiment, but many haters simply find it too bland. Mixing in soy sauce adds a boost of umami, elevating mayo to a delicious dip, finishing drizzle on meats or salads, and more. The eggy richness of mayo also rounds out stronger, saltier soy sauces, so if you pick up a bottle that's a bit potent for your tastes, this condiment mashup can help you out.

Soy sauce would pair particularly well with Japanese Kewpie Mayo, which is different because it contains extra egg yolks, plus a unique mix of vinegar and flavorings. Mix a small bowl of Kewpie with one or two tablespoons of soy sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice, and you have an unconventional aioli, perfect for smearing on sandwiches or dipping into with fries, chips, and veggies. If you're hungry for more of this addictively fatty, salty, savory taste, the soy mayo possibilities reach far beyond this simple recipe.