Why Is Mayonnaise Such A Controversial Condiment?
Ah, mayo. You either love it or you hate it. Some are proponents of making it from scratch, while others have select mayonnaise brands they swear by. The haters, however, tend to fight tooth and nail to denounce any kind of mayonnaise whatsoever. Considering this condiment is both affordable and versatile, along with having a pretty inoffensive flavor, why does it inspire such harsh and polarized opinions? What's the deal with all the mayo hate? Well, the answer to this question might be a bit more complicated and reach further into the past than you think.
Some believe the war against mayo got its start in the Borscht Belt, where Jewish American comedians first began slandering mayo in a relatively good-natured ribbing against the white majority. Over time, mayonnaise became so synonymous with a certain type of person (usually deemed "uncool, boring, or plain") that it lost a bit of its powerhouse grip on the palates of the masses. It became a teasing point if you liked mayonnaise, even among the Jewish populace, where mayo held a role in traditional cooking. But that doesn't fully explain the derision and disgust that some view the stuff with.
Health advocates and texture contribute to controversy
The real death knell started when the public health advocates began to chime in with their anti-mayonnaise opinions. One thing you need to know about mayonnaise is that it isn't exactly the healthiest condiment choice. It's delicious (to some of us) and fine in moderation, but you wouldn't go eating huge portions of salad covered in mayonnaise on the daily like many did back in the 1950s. As we learned more about nutritional health and wellness, the risks of high-cholesterol food like eggs took center stage. Basically, we realized this tasty sandwich spread can do quite a number on your arteries and heart. With the health advocates on board, even more people turned their noses up.
Finally, there's just the fact that the classic mayonnaise recipe doesn't have the most appealing texture. Even those of us who love it can probably attest to the fact that a gloopy jar of oil and eggs isn't exactly the tastiest thing to look at. That's why some tend to prefer mayonnaise like Kewpie, which is ridiculously creamy and smooth, or mayo sauce mixes that don't have that straight-from-the-jar lumpy, gloppy texture. However, whether you love the stuff or hate it, one thing is clear. Despite its history and detractors, mayonnaise is a staple condiment — and it's here to stay.