Why Is Mayonnaise Such A Controversial Condiment?

Ah, mayo. You either love it or you hate it. Some are proponents of making it from scratch, while others have select mayonnaise brands they swear by. The haters, however, tend to fight tooth and nail to denounce any kind of mayonnaise whatsoever. Considering this condiment is both affordable and versatile, along with having a pretty inoffensive flavor, why does it inspire such harsh and polarized opinions? What's the deal with all the mayo hate? Well, the answer to this question might be a bit more complicated and reach further into the past than you think.

Some believe the war against mayo got its start in the Borscht Belt, where Jewish American comedians first began slandering mayo in a relatively good-natured ribbing against the white majority. Over time, mayonnaise became so synonymous with a certain type of person (usually deemed "uncool, boring, or plain") that it lost a bit of its powerhouse grip on the palates of the masses. It became a teasing point if you liked mayonnaise, even among the Jewish populace, where mayo held a role in traditional cooking. But that doesn't fully explain the derision and disgust that some view the stuff with.