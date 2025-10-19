15 Store-Bought Shortcuts Celebrity Chefs Actually Use

If you have ever felt that you were cheating a little when buying store-bought puff pastry, it may reassure you to know that Ina Garten approves of this little switch. The Barefoot Contessa is known for making life in the kitchen as easy as possible, and puff pastry is one of the ingredients that she is happy to buy pre-made.

For those who love baking, making homemade puff pastry is a labor of love. Folding, rolling, adding some more butter, chilling ... then repeat until you run out of patience. But even if you enjoy this task, it certainly isn't fast, and if you need your pastry soon, making it from scratch is unlikely to be a viable option. Garten actually recommends frozen puff pastry (Pepperidge Farm is her go–to brand), meaning you can always have a block available if you have an urgent pastry need. Whether you are making a classic pot pie or attempting her palmier recipe, store-bought pastry allows you to remove the hassle of folding and kneading and skip to the part where you get to enjoy a flaky, buttery mouthful. Buying puff pastry instead of making it means you can focus on perfecting the delicious ingredients that will go inside instead.