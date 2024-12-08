How Ina Garten Elevates Canned Cranberry Sauce

The holiday season can be stressful; there's no doubt about it. That's why it's important to give yourself a break once in a while, especially when it comes to food preparation. The best and easiest way to do so is by settling for store-bought. You'll save so much time and money in the long run, and it's unlikely anybody will notice, especially if you put your own spin on things like Ina Garten does. You might not believe it, but the holiday queen herself uses canned cranberry sauce — only she "hot rods" it by adding orange juice, apples, raisins, and pecans to make it uniquely her own.

Garten's recipe, which she shared in an Instagram reel, is far simpler than making homemade cranberry sauce because the base has already been prepared. She begins by adding half a grated apple, orange juice, a bit of orange zest, and a can of whole-berry cranberry sauce to a saucepan. Let it simmer over the stove for about 15 minutes, allowing the pectin in the apples to activate and help thicken the sauce. Place it in the fridge to cool down for a few minutes, and then mix in some roughly diced pecans and raisins. Spoon it into your favorite serving dish, and put it back in the fridge until you're ready to serve it (and, inevitably, impress the masses).