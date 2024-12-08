How Ina Garten Elevates Canned Cranberry Sauce
The holiday season can be stressful; there's no doubt about it. That's why it's important to give yourself a break once in a while, especially when it comes to food preparation. The best and easiest way to do so is by settling for store-bought. You'll save so much time and money in the long run, and it's unlikely anybody will notice, especially if you put your own spin on things like Ina Garten does. You might not believe it, but the holiday queen herself uses canned cranberry sauce — only she "hot rods" it by adding orange juice, apples, raisins, and pecans to make it uniquely her own.
Garten's recipe, which she shared in an Instagram reel, is far simpler than making homemade cranberry sauce because the base has already been prepared. She begins by adding half a grated apple, orange juice, a bit of orange zest, and a can of whole-berry cranberry sauce to a saucepan. Let it simmer over the stove for about 15 minutes, allowing the pectin in the apples to activate and help thicken the sauce. Place it in the fridge to cool down for a few minutes, and then mix in some roughly diced pecans and raisins. Spoon it into your favorite serving dish, and put it back in the fridge until you're ready to serve it (and, inevitably, impress the masses).
More ways to elevate canned cranberry sauce
Garten's recipe is full of ingredients that just scream winter, so whether you serve this on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, or somewhere in between, it's guaranteed to add a festive touch to the table. Beyond apples and oranges, though, there are a myriad of other ways to elevate your canned cranberry sauce, depending on your flavor preferences. If you're feeling super overwhelmed, Garten's technique might feel a bit too involved. So, instead of adding a handful of ingredients, try adding just one. Pour the cranberry sauce into a saucepan along with a sprig or two of rosemary, and let it simmer for about five to seven minutes. Rosemary is a festive but subtle herb that brings a layer of complexity to everything it touches — cranberry sauce included.
Alternatively, if you want to hone in on sweeter ingredients, try adding some maple syrup, vanilla extract, and cinnamon to your sauce. These will balance out the cranberry sauce's tartness beautifully, creating a richer flavor that even the pickiest of eaters will love. And for those not seated at the kids' table, a splash of bourbon will bring a boozy, smoky flavor to the holiday classic everyone will thank you for.