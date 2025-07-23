Top Off Blueberry Pie With These Alex Guarnaschelli-Approved Preserves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The hallmark of great homemade blueberry pie filling lies in the perfect balance of tart fruit and sweetness, along with a jammy cooked texture. But it can be a challenge, at times, to achieve the right floral berry flavor and gooey bite without your pie falling apart when you slice it — unless you employ the correct ingredients. According to Alex Guarnaschelli, Iron Chef, cookbook author, and renowned New York City restaurateur, it helps to add a little blueberry preserves to the mix — and she has a favorite. "I love to eat Bonne Maman preserves throughout the year according to the season," the celebrity chef explained to Food Network. "I put a small dollop of the wild blueberry in my summer blueberry pies."

In her blueberry pie recipe, which she also shared with Food Network, Guarnaschelli calls for scooping a "good quality jam" directly into her filling, along with fresh blueberries and other ingredients like butter, sugar, flour, and lemon juice. She writes in the recipe that "the addition of jam adds pectin and body so you can avoid using cornstarch." While cornstarch is a common go-to pie filling thickener, it can contribute a starchy taste, and it's highly processed. Pectin, on the other hand, is a natural plant-based gelling agent added to jams and preserves to increase viscosity. When jam is added to blueberry pie filling, it contributes to the same purpose — making for a stable, thick filling with great flavor.