Grab This Handy Ikea Item To Create Extra Storage Space In Crowded Fridges

A crowded, untidy fridge isn't just an eyesore. It can slow you down in the kitchen and it even leads to a higher grocery bill, as items get pushed to the back of the pack and forgotten about until they are well past their expiration date. But the minimalist geniuses at Ikea have come up with a new product that will help you to combat all of these issues at once with a clever little drawer that they named KLIPPKAKTUS.

Now, what's special about this product is that it operates just like the other drawers in your fridge, but you get to decide where it goes. This 9 ½-inch-long and 6 ¼-inch-wide drawer is 2 ⅜-inch deep and can hold up to one quart. A clear plastic vessel, it attaches to the underside of your refrigerator shelves with a combination of clips and suction cups, so you can turn any empty space in your fridge into its own specialized storage zone.

The deli drawer is one of those spots in the fridge that often gets a bit wild. Half-eaten blocks of cheese and packages of cured meats start to pile up and before you know it, you're fishing out a moldy block of manchego that would've been the perfect appetizer for last night's paella, if only you'd remembered it was in there. Think of the KLIPPKAKTUS as your invitation to maximize the vertical space in your fridge and really nerd out on organization. They're only $5.99 each, so you can slap one in the fridge for sliced cheeses, another for fresh herbs, and maybe even one for the delicate fruits and vegetables that you don't want getting crushed in the crisper drawer. There's no end to the organizational potential of these clever contraptions.