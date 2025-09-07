Fridge Organization Has Never Been Easier, Thanks To Ikea's Clever Rotating Shelf

Many of us probably dream of an organized fridge. Yet no matter how strong we start, life's never-ending chaos usually wins. Condiments appear out of thin air, deli meats vanish into the void, and leftovers get piled up sky-high in a Jenga tower just waiting to topple over. The good news? There's a simple tool that could solve your storage dilemmas, helping you (and your food) chill out in the process. Over at Ikea, the SNURRAD, a take on the classic lazy Susan, effectively turns (no pun intended) the back of your fridge into the front, making decluttering your fridge so easy.

Admittedly, we here at Tasting Table are big fans of using lazy Susans for maximum kitchen organization, but this isn't just your standard version of the product. Instead, the SNURRAD, which fittingly means "spin" in Swedish, is specifically designed to maximize refrigerator shelf space. It has an oblong shape that almost resembles a football stadium. With just a simple rotation, the back of the fridge's contents are suddenly front and center. That means no more digging to find that last cup of yogurt, no more finding duplicate tubs of sour cream, and no guesswork about your current food supply before making a trip to the grocery store. Plus, keeping your groceries organized and within arm's reach helps reduce food waste, as you won't stumble upon any months-old stragglers during your bi-annual refrigerator deep cleanings.