Use A Whisk To Scoop An Avocado Half For Quick Guacamole For One

There's nothing like a good avocado hack, and if you love to make crave-worthy guacamole for one, you are going to love this one. Simply cut your avocado in half, remove the pit, and use a wire whisk to remove all the fruit. The whisk functions almost like a drill. Simply spin it downwards in the avocado and all that soft flesh will get trapped in the wires of the whisk. To free it, gently pull some of the wires up to create a large opening and it will fall right out — perfectly mashed.

What you will love about this trick is you can then use the whisk to mash up your avocado for your guac, and it really does make the task much easier. No dicing or slicing. You can also use this whisk hack to make your next Monday morning avocado toast spread. The result is a combination of creamy and chunky — the perfect texture for transforming avocado into guacamole.