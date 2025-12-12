The Special Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Adds To Her Salad Dressing

Giada De Laurentiis is a seemingly never-ending source of genius cooking hacks, as per her TikTok account and other social media platforms. One of her best tips involves making your own salad dressing from scratch rather than grabbing a store-bought version that's overrun with preservatives and stabilizers. In an Instagram video, De Laurentiis shares her recipe for homemade vinaigrette which includes the special ingredient of lemon and oregano salt.

An herb-rich salt like De Laurentiis' lemon and oregano variety is an excellent ingredient to upgrade vinaigrette dressing, providing the perfect balance of tartness and earthy green taste. You can introduce the salt as you would in any other dressing recipe. Simply swap in the flavored version for table salt in a 1:1 ratio. In addition to elevating a standard salad dressing, the infused salt has a great deal more versatility beyond just that.

Whether you buy a jar of De Laurentiis' Giadzy Lemon and Oregano Salt or prefer to prepare your own version (it requires only a few simple ingredients), it can be added to a number of different dishes. If you're planning to make your own, there are a few pro tips to keep in mind, such as choosing the right type of salt, thoroughly combining your ingredients, and storing the salt properly for later use.