The 6 Major Differences Between Shopping At Costco Vs Costco.com
Costco has earned a cult following for good reason: The warehouse chain helps shoppers save on everything from toilet paper to televisions. With online and in-person options available, it's a win for those of us who prioritize convenience. Its warehouses are known for their carefully curated selection of budget-friendly bulk grocery items, clothing, electronics, and appliances. There's even more to discover on Costco.com, which offers items that go far beyond what you'd find at its brick-and-mortar locations.
Whether you plan to check out online or in person, making the right choice about which way to shop has the potential to save you money and grant you access to better products. There are some trade-offs to consider before saying goodbye to either, so shop smarter and strategize where you're picking up your next haul. Read on for the biggest differences between shopping online versus in-store to help you decide where to find the best deals and discounts.
Shop online, no membership required
Did you know you don't need to purchase a membership card to buy from Costco.com? To shop in-store at a Costco warehouse, you need to be a card-holding member or go with someone who is. But to shop online, you just need to enter your email address and a password to create a free account at checkout. Sure, you won't get to indulge in that free sample or $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, but you'll gain access to many of the same great products and deals that members get.
There are some restrictions to consider when it comes to shopping online without a membership: Anyone can shop Costco.com for everything from socks to diamond rings, but because the chain's ability to offer low prices relies on memberships, so non-members are charged a 5% surcharge at checkout. Additionally, if you decide to shop online, keep an eye out for products labeled with a red "Costco Direct" marker. These items are available at big discounts when bundled (buy two to save $100, buy three to save $200, and so on) but require a membership to purchase.
Costco.com has built-in shipping fees
The convenience of online shopping will likely cost you more than shopping in-store, even when you factor in the price of a membership. Almost every product sold on Costco.com has its own built-in shipping fee attached, meant to cover vendors' shipping and handling costs, and that fee can't be waived. It applies to all shoppers, regardless of membership status. Some items do ship at no extra charge, but if a product includes a shipping fee, you will see it clearly listed on the product page next to the item's image, so there are no surprises at checkout.
While the ease of browsing online is hard to beat, it may not always be the most cost-effective way to handle your haul, especially if you're a regular shopper. Those built-in fees can add up quickly, and you'll usually find lower prices in the warehouse.
Delivery is only available online
Delivery is an online-only convenience for Costco shoppers, so if you're planning to purchase a large item like a fridge or a couch, you may want to consider shopping online. There are many options available, from standard delivery to curbside or white-glove delivery. Costco will even include basic hookup and haul-away for certain appliances.
As for groceries, members have the option of Costco's two-day nationwide delivery service or same-day service. Same-day delivery — for perishable groceries — is run through Instacart and is priced higher than in-warehouse to account for service and delivery fees. Instacart+ members can receive better savings and lower prices overall, but the prices are still higher than what you'd pay in-store.
Two-day delivery is available for online purchases of non-perishable groceries and household items, but prices are higher across the board. Plus, you'll pay an extra delivery fee for orders under $75.
Online exclusives
Costco's warehouse is still the gold standard for can't-beat prices, but Costco.com may be the place to go if you're looking for a better inventory.
The digital selection on Costco.com feels almost endless, with everything from big-ticket items to everyday essentials available at the click of a button. There are 6,000 online-only items you will not find in stores. The site stocks online-exclusive luxury items, including designer patio sets, high-end cookware, premium home goods, and specialty finds that feel like winning the shopping lottery. You may not be able to find a signed movie prop or a golf simulator between the rotisserie chickens and the hidden gems in the freezer aisle, but you can feel confident that you will find them on Costco.com. Just keep in mind that some of those deluxe and high-value items still require a membership to purchase, even if you're adding them to your cart from the comfort of your own living room.
Services vary
When you take a trip to a Costco warehouse, your membership can get you so much more than a trunk full of groceries and household items. Members, regardless of tier, can fill up their gas tanks, pick up their prescriptions, and get fitted for a new pair of glasses at select warehouses. Some participating locations even offer access to tire and hearing aid services. Executive members receive additional value on many of these services through discounts and benefits. While many Costco warehouses offer in-person services, not every warehouse does, so check and make sure your desired service is offered before visiting your local warehouse.
Members can take advantage of even more useful services on Costco.com, such as photo, printing, insurance, travel, and auto services. You'll also have access to discounts on third-party services, including bottled water delivery, pet insurance, HVAC maintenance, home improvement, and much more.
Payment options differ
Exact payment methods vary in-store versus online, but both accept all Visa cards, the Costco Anywhere Visa by Citi, most pin-based Debit/ATM cards, and Costco Shop Cards, making it easy for shoppers to pay however they prefer.
In-store members can also pay with a personal, business, or traveler's check; cash; EBT; FSA or HSA Visa or MasterCard debit in select departments; and the Filtered Spend Visa or Mastercard. The retailer also accepts mobile payments in stores via Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Don't forget to keep your receipt handy after checkout. Team members review it at the exit to ensure members have been charged properly for their purchases and to confirm that all discounts and coupons were applied correctly. Online, shoppers have the option to check out with Affirm in addition to the standard available options, allowing for even more flexibility for larger orders.