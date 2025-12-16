The 6 Major Differences Between Shopping At Costco Vs Costco.com

Costco has earned a cult following for good reason: The warehouse chain helps shoppers save on everything from toilet paper to televisions. With online and in-person options available, it's a win for those of us who prioritize convenience. Its warehouses are known for their carefully curated selection of budget-friendly bulk grocery items, clothing, electronics, and appliances. There's even more to discover on Costco.com, which offers items that go far beyond what you'd find at its brick-and-mortar locations.

Whether you plan to check out online or in person, making the right choice about which way to shop has the potential to save you money and grant you access to better products. There are some trade-offs to consider before saying goodbye to either, so shop smarter and strategize where you're picking up your next haul. Read on for the biggest differences between shopping online versus in-store to help you decide where to find the best deals and discounts.