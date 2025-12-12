The Classic Shake Shack Milkshake We Ranked In The Bottom 3 Is Still Better Than At Most Other Chains

There's decadence, and then there's milkshakes. The ultimate frosty indulgence, a good milkshake should be equal parts comforting and delicious. And when the name of your restaurant is Shake Shack, well, you should be doing them right. However, there was one classic menu option that failed to blow us away, and it might surprise you: The classic chocolate shake. Tasting Table tried nine Shake Shack milkshakes and ranked them from worst to best and, to be honest, we were pretty happy with the results. Every shake tasted good, but the chocolate just fell a bit flat compared to the other flavors. This is mainly down to the fact that it's made from an egg-based chocolate custard, rather than chocolate ice cream or chocolate syrup.

This creates a shake with considerably more depth and a slightly bittersweet flavor, which was just a little too much. It was very cocoa-forward, which some purists might love, but if you're after a lighter flavor profile that's more in line with a classic diner-style chocolate shake, you'll probably prefer something with a little more vanilla in the base. However, we still ranked Shake Shack as the second best of 10 fast food chocolate milkshakes, so it's by no means a failure — it just might not be the ultimate, chocolate-forward crowd pleaser that you'd typically expect.