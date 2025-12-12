The Classic Shake Shack Milkshake We Ranked In The Bottom 3 Is Still Better Than At Most Other Chains
There's decadence, and then there's milkshakes. The ultimate frosty indulgence, a good milkshake should be equal parts comforting and delicious. And when the name of your restaurant is Shake Shack, well, you should be doing them right. However, there was one classic menu option that failed to blow us away, and it might surprise you: The classic chocolate shake. Tasting Table tried nine Shake Shack milkshakes and ranked them from worst to best and, to be honest, we were pretty happy with the results. Every shake tasted good, but the chocolate just fell a bit flat compared to the other flavors. This is mainly down to the fact that it's made from an egg-based chocolate custard, rather than chocolate ice cream or chocolate syrup.
This creates a shake with considerably more depth and a slightly bittersweet flavor, which was just a little too much. It was very cocoa-forward, which some purists might love, but if you're after a lighter flavor profile that's more in line with a classic diner-style chocolate shake, you'll probably prefer something with a little more vanilla in the base. However, we still ranked Shake Shack as the second best of 10 fast food chocolate milkshakes, so it's by no means a failure — it just might not be the ultimate, chocolate-forward crowd pleaser that you'd typically expect.
Social media is divided on Shake Shack's chocolate milkshake
If social media is anything to go by, there are plenty of people in the same boat as us, when it comes to Shake Shack's chocolate milkshake. In a Reddit thread, one user complained that the frosty treat had a "strange texture/flavor." Another Redditor liked the flavor but not the consistency. However, some people swear by this classic shake. On another Reddit thread, one user raved that the chocolate was "unbeatable," while another praised how natural it tasted compared to other milkshakes, which are loaded with artificial flavorings that negatively affect the taste. One Redditor confessed that they had been "obsessed with Shake Shack's chocolate shake for years." They even wanted recommendations on how to recreate it at home.
Consider, also, that in our ranking, Shake Shack beat heavy-hitters like McDonald's, Arby's, Burger King, and Dairy Queen, solidifying it as one of the best chocolate shakes around. If you're unsure whether to try it, the good news is that you can get a slightly toned-down version. Test the waters with the Black and White shake at Shake Shack, which is made from vanilla custard mixed with chocolate fudge sauce, and is much more akin to the iconic chocolate milkshakes we grew up with. It was one of our favorites on the menu but, if you really want a recommendation, and don't want to take a chance on a potentially chocolate-based disappointment, you can't go wrong with strawberry.