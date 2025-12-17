The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Your Cheese Grater

Box graters don't come with an instruction manual, or if they do, no one has ever read it, because they stand so confidently self evident: Just apply cheese in a downward motion, repeat, and collect grated cheese pile. But having said that, the two narrow sides of the device don't generally get a lot of play, and a lot of people don't even know what they're for. The side with the rough, pokey-outy holes is meant for zesting or ultra-fine shreds, although most people use a microplane these days, which works better for the task. The other side of the grater, with its long horizontal slots, is actually designed for slicing. Most people never try it, which is a shame, because it makes quick work of what can be a tedious task, especially for a recipe that calls for many even slices, like ratatouille.

Those wide, sharp-but-not-razor-sharp openings are essentially a built-in mandoline slicer, only steadier and less dangerous. Press a vegetable against the surface and draw it down, and the blade shaves off even slices. Potatoes will fall into neat coins perfect for gratins, zucchinis are quickly reduced to a nub. Cucumbers for quick pickles come out at a consistent thickness, perfect for curing. The control you get is satisfying, because if you apply even pressure, each pass makes a slice identical to the one before it.

The geometry also affects the texture once you start cooking, because evenly sliced means evenly cooked. It even has an application in baking recipes, because cold butter peels into shards that incorporate easily into flour, which makes your pastry dough more cooperative, and you can run chocolate along the blade to create wide, delicate curls for topping a dessert.