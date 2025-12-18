The 14 Absolute Best Restaurants In Delaware

Delaware may be the second-smallest U.S. state (after Rhode Island), but it offers many perks, such as miles of family-friendly beaches and 17 stunning state parks. It's also home to a wide array of prosperous businesses — including highly acclaimed restaurants that fit any budget or craving. A visit to this Mid-Atlantic state allows you to sample a range of celebrated signature dishes and desserts, from steamed crabs to crab cakes, slippery dumplings, oysters, fried chicken, vinegar fries, and peach pie.

So, which spots should one pick to enjoy these specialties? What additional treats do they offer? Are they located in Wilmington, Delaware's most populated city; Rehoboth Beach, a prime destination for fresh seafood, classic bar bites, and high-end farm-to-table establishments; or historic Lewes, widely considered "the first town" in the first state? To help steer you in the right direction, we've compiled a list of Delaware's most exceptional restaurants, spanning various concepts and cuisines, and boasting high ratings and consistently positive reviews.