The 14 Absolute Best Restaurants In Delaware
Delaware may be the second-smallest U.S. state (after Rhode Island), but it offers many perks, such as miles of family-friendly beaches and 17 stunning state parks. It's also home to a wide array of prosperous businesses — including highly acclaimed restaurants that fit any budget or craving. A visit to this Mid-Atlantic state allows you to sample a range of celebrated signature dishes and desserts, from steamed crabs to crab cakes, slippery dumplings, oysters, fried chicken, vinegar fries, and peach pie.
So, which spots should one pick to enjoy these specialties? What additional treats do they offer? Are they located in Wilmington, Delaware's most populated city; Rehoboth Beach, a prime destination for fresh seafood, classic bar bites, and high-end farm-to-table establishments; or historic Lewes, widely considered "the first town" in the first state? To help steer you in the right direction, we've compiled a list of Delaware's most exceptional restaurants, spanning various concepts and cuisines, and boasting high ratings and consistently positive reviews.
Snuff Mill (Wilmington)
Corporate-friendly and vibrant Wilmington is home to a cozy restaurant widely celebrated for its premium, locally sourced, pasture-raised poultry, beef, and lamb: Snuff Mill. Established in 2021, when the restaurant industry was still struggling to recover from the global pandemic, this farm-to-table steakhouse has an elegant, European-inspired bistro vibe. It offers a seasonal menu, weekly specials (such as oyster and burger days), and a superb selection of wines and cocktails.
Reservations are highly recommended at this coveted and pricey venue. But it's worth your time and dime for the warm house-made focaccia, dry-aged New York strip, lobster French toast, beef burger with Million Dollar Bacon, or peach cheesecake.
It's no wonder Snuff Mill is praised for its quality local ingredients and intimate dining experience. Plus, the owners received the Restaurateur of the Year award at the 2022 Delaware Restaurant Association Annual Cornerstone Awards, and was labeled Best New Restaurant in North Delaware by Delaware Today Magazine in 2023.
302-303-7676
1601 Concord Pike Suite 77-79, Wilmington, DE 19803
Bardea Food and Drink (Wilmington)
Established in 2018, Bardea Food and Drink is another unmissable Wilmington gem. This contemporary Italian-American restaurant and bistro can accommodate 120 seated guests and is committed to prioritizing locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Bardea was duly recognized by Wilmington and Brandywine Valley for its support of regional producers and farmers, as well as its creative interpretation of beloved dishes. It's hard not to be tempted by its artisanal margherita pizza drizzled with spicy honey, scallop and rock shrimp spaghetti, baby octopus risotto, or honey lavender corn cobbler.
Additionally, this welcoming upscale establishment's chef became a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2025, and the restaurant has received nods for Best Small Plates, Best Wilmington Restaurant, and Best Restaurant Desserts from Delaware Today Magazine. So, prepare yourself for small yet aesthetic portions bursting with flavor, well-balanced cocktails, and attentive service. For budget-conscious diners, the happy hour menu offers reasonably priced items like chicken wings, wagyu beef and cheese rolls, and burrata pop-tarts. However, whether you're looking to visit Bardea for a date, a meeting, or to celebrate a special occasion, be sure to secure a reservation first, as it's an incredibly popular venue.
302-426-2069
620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
La Fia Bistro (Wilmington)
Housed in a historic building on Market Street, La Fia Bistro offers international à la carte dishes made from locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, as well as craft cocktails and beers, a curated wine selection, and a three-course, fixed-price menu on Wednesdays. Every item is meticulously prepared from scratch, including the breads and desserts.
As such, this celebrated City Restaurant Week 2025 participant has been recognized as one of Wilmington's finest owner-operated restaurants, and is featured by both Delaware Online and In Wilmington as a must-visit venue. Not to mention that its owner and founding chef, Bryan Sikora, was a James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist back in 2014.
At La Fia, both lunch and dinner offer a diverse selection of delectable options, including fluffy rosemary focaccia with whipped honey brown butter, a signature pesto shrimp salad, perfectly crisp fish and chips, dry-aged duck breast, and tuna tartare.
302-543-5574
421 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Eclipse Bistro (Wilmington)
Founded in 1996, Eclipse is a key member of the Platinum Dining Group. The elegant contemporary French-American restaurant occupies a cozy, inviting space with gentle lighting, rustic wood furnishings, and exposed brick walls. Walk-ins are always welcome, but keep in mind that while this establishment is open for both lunch and dinner on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays offer dinner service only.
This sophisticated yet inviting bistro has been well received by local and state media and tourism outlets, including Out & About Greater Wilmington, Delaware Online, and Visit Delaware. Similarly, ecstatic customers have praised the space's chic and warm atmosphere — which makes it ideal for date nights and romantic anniversary celebrations – as well as the stellar service and robust cocktails. The menu highlights include the sesame-crusted tuna, house burger, salmon salad, S'mores bread pudding, and a Basque cheesecake with Port wine syrup and cranberry-rosemary compote.
302-658-1588
1020 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19805
The House of William and Merry (Hockessin)
Renowned for its exceptional quality of life, family-friendly amenities, and vibrant culinary and cultural scenes, Hockessin is home to a welcoming New American restaurant located in a renovated farmhouse: The House of William and Merry. Those are the names of the dedicated husband-and-wife owners, William Hoffman (a James Beard Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic semifinalist) and Merry Catanuto.
This fine establishment has earned many accolades over the years, including a place among OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America, and more than a decade of Delaware Today Magazine's "Best of Delaware" awards. Why has this particular venue garnered so much attention, and why does it draw so many foodies (even on weeknights)? It's thanks to a combination of enticing factors, including a fully stocked bar, fresh seasonal ingredients, inventive dishes and desserts, a romantic atmosphere, and excellent service. The current dinner menu, for instance, is packed with tantalizing choices, such as wild mushroom bisque, lamb merguez Bolognese, Berkshire pork shank risotto, and honey apple fritters.
302-234-2255
1336 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707
Vita Nova Restaurant (Newark)
Newark, the third-largest city in the First State, prides itself on being the home of an award-winning downtown area, as well as the nationally ranked University of Delaware. It just so happens that the latter houses Vita Nova, a highly regarded fine-dining restaurant, where the food is entirely prepared and served by the students of the Department of Hospitality and Sport Business Management.
Housed in the Trabant University Center, this venue offers a daily gourmet buffet lunch that has earned a Best of Delaware award, as well as an ever-evolving five-course menu Wednesday through Friday, and a 100-bottle wine selection. The one downside to this fine establishment is that it only operates on weekdays during the fall and spring semesters. Thankfully, it can also be booked year-round for private events.
lerner.udel.edu/centers/vita-nova-restaurant
302-831-0500
Trabant University Center, 17 W Main St, Newark, DE 19716
Lewes Oyster House (Lewes)
Housed in the historic Walsh Building, which dates back to the 1930s, Lewes Oyster House consists of an oyster bar, a drinks bar, and two dining rooms. Not only did this popular spot win two Delaware Today magazine "Best of Delaware" awards for Best Craft Cocktails and Best Oysters in 2024, but its founders were also named Restaurateurs of the Year in 2023 by the Delaware Restaurant Association.
Oyster houses along the Delaware coast were popular gathering spots for the upper working class during colonial times. The tavern thrives to recreate that convivial, relaxed atmosphere in a modern setting. As the star of the show, the oysters are offered grilled, fire-roasted, and raw, and incorporated into creative cocktails, sidecars, and decadent seafood towers. If you don't fancy seafood, though, you could always opt for the honey barbecue rotisserie chicken, ribeye with a side of truffle mashed potatoes, or a turkey burger paired with Old Bay and malt vinegar fries. Whatever item you feast on, make sure to wash it down with one of the refreshing German, Belgian, or Czech beers on tap.
Keep in mind that lunch service is walk-in only, and that happy hour is exclusively offered at the main bar and oyster bar areas. Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.
302-644-7258
108 2nd St STE 1, Lewes, DE 19958
Heirloom (Lewes)
Heirloom is an American restaurant with a seasonal menu, housed in a white Victorian house with bright red shutters that dates back to 1899. Nominated in 2019 and 2020 for a James Beard Mid-Atlantic award, and recognized by Delaware Today as one of the best al fresco dining experiences in the state for 2024, this charming spot attracts patrons from New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
However, you should be aware that Heirloom only opens for dinner five nights a week (Tuesday through Saturday), and reservations are released on OpenTable 30 days in advance. While the bar area can only accommodate eight guests, patrons get to sample superb craft cocktails, like the house signature espresso martini and grapefruit margarita, as well as seasonal creations, such as the sage gimlet, in the fall. The seasonal dinner menu currently features grilled Atlantic octopus with house-made chicken chorizo, sweet potato soup with Korean-spiced slaw, and poached apples with roasted walnuts, apricot jam, and savory apple chutney.
302-313-4065
212 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958
La Fable (Rehoboth Beach)
In vibrant Rehoboth Beach, you'll find La Fable: a classic French bistro renowned for its quality seasonal ingredients, craft cocktails, happy hour deals, and events that include late-night piano performances and trivia evenings. It's an excellent option for a date or anniversary, too, since it was recognized by OpenTable in 2019 as one of the top romantic restaurants in the U.S., and named the most romantic restaurant in the Rehoboth Beach area by Southern Delaware Tourism.
In December 2023, La Fable was praised on WMDT News for its intimate vibe, flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth beef Bourguignon, creamy eggs mimosa, delicious escargot, and decadent chocolate mousse. If you don't fancy any of these, there are plenty of other delectable options, such as steak tartare, pan-seared rainbow trout, or fried chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto and Gruyère.
megancollective.com/location/la-fable
302-227-8510
26 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Henlopen City Oyster House (Rehoboth Beach)
Recognized by various media outlets and the Rehoboth Foodies Facebook community for its fresh and flavorful seafood, specialty beers, and prompt service, Henlopen City Oyster House is another Rehoboth Beach hotspot. Nestled on Wilmington Avenue, this local institution offers a generously purveyed raw bar and an eclectic menu of rotating items. Naturally, there are plenty of seafood steamers, but you can also tuck into lobster mac and cheese, yellowfin tuna tartare, burger with tomato-bacon jam and gouda, BBQ pulled pork sandwich, or beer-battered fish and chips.
Delighted diners appreciate the exceptional value for money at this perpetually busy coastal establishment, not to mention the cozy vibe and some of the state's best crab cakes and Key Lime pie. Bear in mind that Henlopen City Oyster House is closed on Sundays, and only welcomes walk-ins. However, if the place is full, guests can add their names to the waitlist and return when a spot becomes available.
302-260-9193
50 Wilmington Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
The Cultured Pearl Restaurant and Sushi Bar (Rehoboth Beach)
Rehoboth Beach boasts yet another highly acclaimed establishment: The Cultured Pearl. This family-friendly Japanese restaurant features a koi pond, a rooftop deck, and hosts recurring events, including live music and izakaya-style small plate nights. Reservations are highly recommended. This is the kind of spot that caters to a wide range of foodies, thanks to its vegan and gluten-free offerings, fixed-price menus, happy hour deals, extensive, award-winning sushi bar, and half-priced children's menu (available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.). The selection is diverse and extends beyond Japanese classics, with items like Korean BBQ beef, Thai green curry chicken, and chargrilled New York strip up for grabs.
This immensely popular restaurant has garnered numerous accolades. It's consistently received Best of Delaware badges since 1994, and has been praised by Visit Delaware, Visit Southern Delaware, Visit Delaware Beaches, Only in Delaware, and the Rehoboth Foodies Facebook community alike.
302-227-8493
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
The Secret Sauce Thai Kitchen (Rehoboth Beach)
Praised for its generous portions, friendly service, and spotless space, The Secret Sauce Thai Kitchen isn't a regular Thai restaurant. It offers a wide variety of authentic and flavorful Asian dishes (including vegetarian and vegan options), as well as Thai and Japanese beers and a selection of soju, sake, and hot and cold tea.
This is the kind of laid-back establishment that lures you in with its hearty, colorful dishes. Perhaps the turmeric-marinated grilled chicken skewers, fresh basil and coconut milk curries, spicy jasmine fried rice, curry potato fettuccine, or fried ice cream will be enough to tickle your fancy. The Secret Sauce Thai Kitchen is featured on Visit Southern Delaware, and has earned a Best in the City badge on Restaurant Guru.
302-703-6626
18949 Coastal Hwy #103, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Pithari (Middletown)
In Middletown, a peaceful, diverse, and fast-growing town nestled in New Castle County, you'll find Pithar: a modern Mediterranean establishment that has been recognized by Restaurant Guru as the Best Restaurant in the City. That's not the only honor it has earned, though. This Middletown Chamber of Commerce member has also been voted Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambiance, Best Value, and Great for Brunch on OpenTable.
"Pithari," by the way, refers to a type of terracotta amphora that was used by ancient Romans and Greeks to store wine, oil, and olives. Housed in a former bank building, it was bestowed a Best of Delaware 2025 award for its architectural ambiance, and parties of 12 or more have the option of escaping the crowd by dining in the private vault room.
This lively spot offers lunch, dinner, dessert, happy hour, brunch, and catering menus full of simple-yet-tantalizing options. These include a house beef burger with whipped feta and tzatziki cream, marinated chicken souvlaki, a croque madame paired with a berry green salad, and a heavenly crème brûlée cheesecake.
302-570-7600
1 W Main St, Middletown, DE 19709
One Coastal (Fenwick Island)
We conclude this mouthwatering culinary journey across Delaware in Fenwick Island, a tranquil resort town famous for its surfing and kayaking opportunities, as well as its excellent restaurants, like One Coastal. Featured by the Delaware Business Times, Living Coastal Delaware, Visit Delaware, and Visit Southern Delaware, this family-operated American seafood spot offers seasonal farm-to-table dishes and handcrafted cocktails. It has earned Best Food, Best Service, and Innovative badges on OpenTable, and the co-owner, Matthew Kern, was a 2024 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic — the first person in the state to receive this honor.
Diners can select from a diverse range of appealing dishes, including a hearty brown-butter cauliflower soup, house-rolled cacio e pepe pasta, Hudson Valley duck breast, Chesapeake crab toast, and pistachio cream-cheese pound cake. First-time visitors openly express their desire to return for the generous portions, fresh ingredients, attentive service, and relaxed vibe.
302-537-4790
101 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, DE 19944
Methodology
As a state that offers some of the best seafood, dumplings, fries, and desserts in the nation, Delaware is packed with top-tier restaurants — be they chic or casual — located in lively cities and peaceful towns. This list of widely acclaimed establishments was carefully curated based on several factors, starting with high ratings and consistently encouraging reviews on platforms like Google, TripAdvisor, Yelp, OpenTable, and Restaurant Guru. We also made sure to diversify our selection to cover as many budgets, cuisines, concepts, and dietary preferences as possible.
Finally, all these spots offer extensive menus that include both classic and signature dishes, desserts, and drinks. They have earned awards and mentions from various reputable media outlets and tourist websites, which have helped maintain their reputation for excellence for years, and in some cases, even decades.