How Slippery Dumplings Became A Delaware Staple

Ravioli, pierogi, gyoza, it seems like every culture has its own version of a dumpling and Delawareans are no different. If you haven't heard of slippery dumplings — also known as slickers or slickies — then you're probably not from The First State. For those unfamiliar with this coastal delicacy, think of it as a hearty chicken noodle soup with deconstructed dumplings instead of noodles. For those extremely familiar with this coastal delicacy, sorry for reducing your beloved state dish to a simple chicken noodle soup.

All joking aside, it's no surprise slippery dumplings, which share a lot of the comfort food qualities of a delicious chicken noodle soup, are a staple of Delaware-specific cooking. Just last year, the Delmarva region — which consists of Delaware and parts of Maryland and Virginia — broke over $4 billion in chicken sales and raised over 600 million chickens. That's a lot of chicken, for not a lot of people. On top of that, slippery dumplings have been a mainstay for social gatherings throughout the state of Delaware for decades. That's why you're not in a true Delawarean kitchen unless at least one chicken is cooking in a pot somewhere.

This easy one-pot dish includes a rich chicken broth made with celery, carrots, and onion along with your typical broth aromatics. As the name suggests, it also includes toothsome, diamond-shaped dumpling dough typically made of flour, baking powder, salt, and shortening. Everything is heated to perfection and served in a big, steaming bowl, of rich and savory flavors.

