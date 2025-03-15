12 Must-Know Tips For The Tastiest Apple Fritters

Frying anything, fritters included, can be a daunting task for a novice home cook. There's a lot of oil splattering everywhere, hot food moving around, and the difficult task of making sure that your fritter comes out perfectly crispy rather than dense and greasy. One alternative — which will also allow you to cut down on the oil you use — is to opt for an air fryer instead of a deep fryer. Mark Filippelli shares that he's tried this hack himself. "To get that perfect crispiness, I tried giving them a light coat with some oil before adding to the air fryer and they came up a treat!"

In order to make your air-fryer fritters, you're going to want to line your air fryer basket with parchment paper to prevent them from sticking. Like with conventional frying, you're going to want to give the fritters enough space in the basket to ensure that the air can fully circulate and crisp all the edges up. For the best texture, Filippelli recommends air frying the fritters for eight to 10 minutes at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the consistency might not be the exact same as a carnival-style fritter, this method is a little more approachable and will still yield tasty bites. If you don't have an air fryer and want to skip over the normal frying, you could also bake your fritters — but they just won't have the same texture as if you fried them.