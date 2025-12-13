Don't Forget These 10 Tips When Making A Cream Cheese-Based Dip

If we pictured Martha Stewart channeling Jane Austen, she might say, "It is a fact universally acknowledged, that anyone planning a party is in need of a dip." The whole concept of party food is a broad one, but c'mon ... is it even a party if you don't have a dip or two? Even when it's just yourself, a cat, and the remote control, a good dip can make it feel like a party.

One thing you'll notice about dip recipes is that a lot of them start with cream cheese. Really, a lot. And why not? It provides a smooth, creamy base that goes well with almost anything, and it has just enough of a cheesy tang to enliven the flavors you pair it with.

While cream cheese-based dips are a slam dunk in general, a little finesse can help yours stand out. They're something I've made a lot, both at home and in my past career as a trained chef and restaurateur. When you cater to hundreds of people at a time, you pick up a trick or two! With that in mind, here are my top tips to help you up your dip-making game before your next party.