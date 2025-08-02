How To Adjust The Taste Of A Dish Like A Pro

If you're learning how to cook or are just unsure of yourself in the kitchen, one of the more intimidating things is adjusting the taste of a dish on the fly. Most people can't just start cooking recipe-free right off the bat. They tend to trust the experts and their carefully crafted recipes for what ingredient levels a dish needs, which is a totally reasonable and logical instinct. Really learning how to cook means learning how to adjust a dish. That's why we reached out to an expert, Dan Pelosi, the author of the cookbooks "Let's Eat" and "Let's Party," to ask for his tips on adjusting the flavors of your recipes like a true pro.

Pelosi's first tip is maybe the most important. "Trust your palate!" he tells us. "Don't second-guess yourself!" As you expand your palate, you'll realize that there is no exact "right" way for a dish to taste, as your preferences are going to be different than someone else's. Cooking is an art as much as a science, and not only do the flavor and intensity of ingredients not always directly translate from someone's test recipes to yours, but everyone has their own personal preferences for ideal flavors. "That first reaction is your most useful information," Pelosi explains. "Your tongue and nose will know before your brain does. Try to describe what you are tasting or experiencing, and then start to ask what could help improve (unless it's PERFECT)."