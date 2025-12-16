Use Up Excess Marinara Sauce By Adding It To Your Everyday Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making marinara from scratch or using your favorite bottled pasta sauce, you don't have to repurpose leftover sauce on yet another pasta dinner. Instead, use up excess marinara sauce by adding it to eggs for a comforting and savory breakfast.

As one of the most versatile foods, rich and buttery eggs will pair with any ingredient. And eggs and tomatoes are a pretty well-known pairing in global cuisines; consider the Chinese tomato and egg stir fry, Mexican huevos rancheros, or Middle Eastern shakshuka. Tomatoes may be a Mexican-origin crop, but Italians have taken the humble fruit to culinary heights by transforming it into an earthy, herby marinara sauce for pizza, pasta, polenta, and, yes, eggs. The Italians have long blended marinara sauce into a peasant-dish egg scramble known as uovo all'inferno or eggs in purgatory. Eggs in purgatory is similar to shakshuka, consisting of eggs poached in marinara sauce with a sauteed base of onions, garlic, and peppers.

However, you can also transform marinara sauce and eggs into an even easier breakfast scramble using the same ingredients. Simply saute onion, bell peppers, and garlic in a pan, add the leftover marinara sauce with a few seasonings, and finally stir in a few eggs to scramble in the bubbling marinara foundation. The tangy, sweet, and savory marinara sauce with the creamy eggs is a healthy and well-rounded breakfast that you'll want to make on repeat.