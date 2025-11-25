9 Unexpected Ways To Use A Jar Of Marinara Sauce
As you're decluttering your pantry and kitchen cabinets to see what you have in stock, you might come across a jar of marinara sauce. Whether you've got one or several gathering dust, we have a bunch of captivating ways to use those jars that don't involve the obvious. We wanted to find some unexpected ways to use the tomato-y sauce that go beyond dunking squeaky homemade air fryer cheese curds in it or placing it on pizza.
While there are many types of pasta sauces, marinara is usually made with tomatoes, garlic, crushed red pepper, and fresh basil. It tends to have a looser texture than your average tomato sauce and a simpler flavor profile that makes it easy to adapt for different recipes and applications.
If you're feeling uninspired with your latest recipes, then these are some more inventive ways to use marinara that will have you using the jar and then some, with all the fresh ideas floating in your brain. The amount of marinara for each suggestion may vary by recipe, how much you're making, as well as personal preference, but you can easily finish a jar (or multiple) with these ideas. From drinks to breakfast to other interesting applications, you may never look at a jar of marinara the same again.
Use marinara in place of ketchup for meat loaf
A classic meat loaf is a comforting staple in many homes, something passed down from generations. While you might have a traditional way of making it, we'd like to suggest something a little different for those moments when you want to switch up the flavor profile ever so slightly. Consider using some of that jarred marinara sauce as your meaty topper instead of ketchup.
Typically, you'd brush on the ketchup right as the loaf goes in the oven to bake, but you can employ marinara for a similar vibe. Around ¾-cup spread over the top will do it (but you could always use more); just allow it to drip onto the sides, too, for maximum coverage. The sauce imparts a more complex flavor that leans toward savory and acidic rather than the sweetness you get from ketchup. If you aren't typically a fan of meat loaf because of that sweet element, this may be the way to go.
Stir some into instant ramen
Store-bought ramen is an easy way to get lunch or dinner on the table. It's warm and satisfying, but sometimes you want to enhance it beyond how it comes from the packet. Try pouring some marinara sauce into your ramen next time you cook up some of it. Brands like Maruchan, Top Ramen, or Sapporo Ichiban work well here, especially in flavors like beef, chicken, or soy.
After cooking, drain the excess water since we won't be using the liquid. Then add your marinara, allowing it to warm up against the heat of the pan and noodles before transferring to a bowl. The amount is all about personal preference and how coated and saucy you like your noodles. Add some fresh basil leaves for a colorful, flavorful, and fragrant garnish, and don't forget a sprinkling of parmesan for added richness and creaminess. If you prefer a more brothy tomato-based ramen dish, then you could cook the noodles in a mix of marinara and something like chicken stock. The jarred marinara provides a unique spin to a comforting staple like packaged ramen, resulting in an easy yet elevated dish.
Try incorporating it into a savory oatmeal
When you picture oatmeal, you might be thinking of a breakfast dish loaded with berries, banana, coconut, honey, or something to that effect. But you can open yourself to a world of options when you consider making a savory oatmeal, enhancing it with things like shallots, thinly sliced soppressata, or cooked green beans. If you prefer to stick with the familiar, start with a pizza-inspired oatmeal using oats, marinara, and any of your favorite pizza toppings. This way, it feels somewhat recognizable with flavor profiles that you're used to.
Cook the oats with water or your favorite broth for added dimension, then stir in the marinara to get it fully incorporated — around 2 or 3 tablespoons for every ⅓-cup of oats used. Up the flavor with red chili pepper flakes, roasted garlic, or your favorite type of shredded cheese. The cheese melts on top and creates a creamy mouthfeel and alluring cheese pull as you take a bite. It doesn't have to be pizza-adjacent either; you could mix in the marinara along with anything from chopped kale to mushrooms to a fried or poached egg.
Include marinara in your scrambled eggs
Tomato and eggs aren't strangers. We see the duo in things like Chinese tomato and egg stir fry to shakshuka, so it's not a stretch of imagination to use marinara sauce in place of diced tomatoes in some applications. We suggest using it next time you make a batch of scrambled eggs, perfect for a savory start to your day. Start by whisking your eggs and adding any salt and cracked pepper to taste. Then it's time to use that jar of marinara. You'll want to pour the sauce into a bowl and then gently mix the raw scrambled eggs into the tomato sauce. We recommend ¼ of the jar for every three eggs.
We like this method because you get the nuanced flavors of marinara with any herbs it may have, and it has a smoother texture than using chopped tomatoes — ideal if you like the taste of tomatoes but not the texture. However, there's you could double the tomato power by also including chopped tomatoes, making this dish kind of similar to Turkish menemen. If you want to go this route, saute some diced onions and bell peppers, then add in the tomato-egg mixture to cook.
Forget about tomato soup, dip grilled cheese in marinara
There's a long history of pairing grilled cheese with tomato soup that dates back over 100 years, so it's likely a combination you've seen and tried before. But rather than the typical tomato soup, we have a different way to incorporate those tomato flavors: Marinara sauce, of course. Your jar of marinara can find new life with the crisp and creamy sandwich. Pour some warmed sauce into a small bowl or ramekin and serve on the side of the grilled cheese — there's no right or wrong amount, but you want enough to thoroughly dip the sandwich in it. Enhance the sauce with basil, oregano, and red chili pepper flakes, if desired.
Simply dunk it in as usual. Rather than a liquidy soup, the marinara acts similarly to salsa, coating your bread and cheese, allowing it to cling to the sandwich. People actually consider the marinara and grilled cheese combination even better than tomato soup, so give it a try to see for yourself. Alternatively, you could spread a spoonful or two of the sauce onto the grilled cheese itself, and then dip it for a double tomato effect.
Pour some into your mac and cheese
Follow in Ina Garten's footsteps by including tomatoes in your next serving of gooey mac and cheese. The Barefoot Contessa adds tomato slices to boost the classic dish prior to placing the casserole in the oven to bake. But don't stop there, mix in some marinara sauce, too — the more tomato, the better. A marinara-enhanced macaroni and cheese may taste more familiar than you may think. After all, the base is tomato sauce, pasta, and cheese — a combination that you often eat with pasta anyway.
Make your cheesy sauce as desired, then incorporate the jarred marinara toward the end once the cheese is fully melted and sauce-like — you may utilize a full jar depending on the quantity of pasta you'll use. Give it a good mix and then add in your pasta. This ensures that the cheese sauce and marinara sauce have a chance to get fully combined into the pasta, rather than there being strange clumps or uneven incorporation. Serve right away or bake it for about 10 minutes; for the latter option, add on Garten's suggested sliced tomato for added juiciness and umami notes. We like that the cheese-marinara sauce duo works in harmony, so it doesn't taste one-note.
Spread marinara onto your avocado toast
Avocado toast is no longer just mashed avocado spread onto bread. You can find some whimsical options at eateries or make unique combinations yourself, whether that's a cannelini bean inclusion or thinly sliced radish with peas. With that in mind, we'd like to suggest including marinara in the mix. It's not strange at all, given we see avo and tomato in anything from salsa to salad. Spread a couple of tablespoons of that jar of marinara onto your prepared avocado toast. And yes, it can be cold — no need to heat it up. In fact, we don't recommend it as the hot marinara and cold avocado may make a strange mixture.
However, you may opt to top the decked-out toast with a fried or poached egg for added protein and richness. Give it a spicy kick with red chili pepper flakes or sliced jalapeño, or add some shredded mozzarella for a creamy touch. Nutritional yeast can work to give a cheesy profile without any dairy. Mashed, sliced, or diced avocado works depending on the texture you want to work with. We love a sourdough or nice rustic loaf slice, but it's totally up to you. After that first bite, you'll fully realize that marinara belonged on avocado toast this whole time.
Add some to a Bloody Mary
At first thought, adding marinara to a Bloody Mary may seem slightly off, but stay with us here. Typically, your tried and true Bloody Mary will usually have tomato juice, right? A jarred marinara isn't too off base, as it still provides that delicious tomato taste. Also, any included herbs in the sauce, like basil or oregano, aren't too prominent once you include the rest of the items, such as hot sauce or Worcestershire sauce. Try adding a bit of olive juice for added brininess or utilize a spicy marinara or horseradish to pair with the hot sauce.
You'll need around ½-cup of marinara for every 1.5 ounces of vodka. Blend together so it's fully incorporated, and then pour into your glasses. Ultimately, it results in a dynamic and compelling combination. And it's a fantastic way to get use out of that jar of marinara sauce if you're sick and tired of pasta. Don't forget to load up on some Bloody Mary tasty garnishes to make your cocktail a showstopper for all your senses — we recommend olives, celery, pickles, cocktail onions, cocktail shrimp, or even pizza to match with the other flavors in the beverage.
Use it when making a batch of chili
Being a good home cook sometimes means making educated swaps in your daily cooking. It's not always feasible to head to the store just to pick up one ingredient that you might be out of. If you're like us, you might have made a pantry-based chili using things that you have on hand, including that marinara jar. Jarred marinara works perfectly fine and gives you a bit of liquid to boot when you don't have crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, or tomato paste. You could use a full jar for a batch of chili.
And you could always pair the sauce with another form of tomatoes, such as canned diced tomatoes. There's such a range of chili recipes to keep you warm this winter, so you can follow anything that your heart desires and swap in that marinara for anything that calls for a tomato base. Add in a bit of cumin and chili powder to ramp up the chili profile if you find the sauce base is too herby, and your meal is ready in no time. We'd wager that it'd taste scrumptious in a vegan three-bean chili or a smoky turkey chili.