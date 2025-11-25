9 Unexpected Ways To Use A Jar Of Marinara Sauce

As you're decluttering your pantry and kitchen cabinets to see what you have in stock, you might come across a jar of marinara sauce. Whether you've got one or several gathering dust, we have a bunch of captivating ways to use those jars that don't involve the obvious. We wanted to find some unexpected ways to use the tomato-y sauce that go beyond dunking squeaky homemade air fryer cheese curds in it or placing it on pizza.

While there are many types of pasta sauces, marinara is usually made with tomatoes, garlic, crushed red pepper, and fresh basil. It tends to have a looser texture than your average tomato sauce and a simpler flavor profile that makes it easy to adapt for different recipes and applications.

If you're feeling uninspired with your latest recipes, then these are some more inventive ways to use marinara that will have you using the jar and then some, with all the fresh ideas floating in your brain. The amount of marinara for each suggestion may vary by recipe, how much you're making, as well as personal preference, but you can easily finish a jar (or multiple) with these ideas. From drinks to breakfast to other interesting applications, you may never look at a jar of marinara the same again.