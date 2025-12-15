The Type Of Cooking Oil Panda Express Uses In Most Of Its Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Panda Express might expect a good meal when they spot that panda mascot, but devoted foodies know that what's used to cook the food counts for a lot. According to an official ingredients statement from the company, Panda Express opts for soybean oil to prepare most of its menu offerings. When foodies order popular entrees like broccoli beef, eggplant tofu, string bean chicken breast, kung pao chicken, and more, soybean oil is in the mix. Two of Panda Express' most popular side dishes, the chow mein and the fried rice, are also cooked in that ingredient.

Generally speaking, this kind of cooking oil consists of 12%-15% saturated fat, making it lower by composition in harmful saturated fats than other cooking oils (and a good source of heart-healthy fats, according to Harvard Health Publishing). Still, this isn't to say that soybean oil is a health food; it's highly-processed and often genetically-modified. However, when it's subjected to an intense refining process, it also does not pose a threat to consumers with soy allergies. To produce this vegetable oil, soybeans are harvested, cleaned, dehulled, extracted of their oils, then refined to remove impurities. For foodies looking to steer clear of this particular ingredient, the chain's signature orange chicken is one of the few entree dishes that does not list soybean oil in its prep lineup. Other soybean-oil-free menu options include the steamed rice, honey sesame chicken breast, and cream cheese rangoons.