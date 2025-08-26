The Staple Panda Express Side Dishes That Contain A Shocking Amount Of Sodium

If you're ever craving cheap Chinese food on the go, Panda Express is probably your go-to choice. It's available in almost every U.S. state, and while it might not be authentic Chinese food and is rather American Chinese, it's a great choice when you've really got a hankering for some orange chicken but aren't close to your favorite local Chinese joint. However, it isn't always the most friendly for people on certain diets. For instance, two of its most popular side dishes contain a shocking amount of sodium: the chow mein and the fried rice.

In a single 11-ounce serving of either fried rice or chow mein, there is 1,000 milligrams of sodium. Considering the American Heart Association states that 1,500 milligrams is the optimal amount for an adult, this makes up a large portion of your daily allotment of sodium. While there's nothing wrong with having a high-sodium meal from time to time, it's important to be aware of this, as eating too much sodium without realizing it can be particularly dangerous for people with heart issues.

The fried rice also contains 140 milligrams of cholesterol, a pretty high number considering former dietary guidelines recommended no more than 300 milligrams a day. Again, while there's nothing wrong with enjoying meals with these kinds of nutritional values, they might be Panda Express dishes to avoid if you're working on limiting sodium or cholesterol.