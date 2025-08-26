The Staple Panda Express Side Dishes That Contain A Shocking Amount Of Sodium
If you're ever craving cheap Chinese food on the go, Panda Express is probably your go-to choice. It's available in almost every U.S. state, and while it might not be authentic Chinese food and is rather American Chinese, it's a great choice when you've really got a hankering for some orange chicken but aren't close to your favorite local Chinese joint. However, it isn't always the most friendly for people on certain diets. For instance, two of its most popular side dishes contain a shocking amount of sodium: the chow mein and the fried rice.
In a single 11-ounce serving of either fried rice or chow mein, there is 1,000 milligrams of sodium. Considering the American Heart Association states that 1,500 milligrams is the optimal amount for an adult, this makes up a large portion of your daily allotment of sodium. While there's nothing wrong with having a high-sodium meal from time to time, it's important to be aware of this, as eating too much sodium without realizing it can be particularly dangerous for people with heart issues.
The fried rice also contains 140 milligrams of cholesterol, a pretty high number considering former dietary guidelines recommended no more than 300 milligrams a day. Again, while there's nothing wrong with enjoying meals with these kinds of nutritional values, they might be Panda Express dishes to avoid if you're working on limiting sodium or cholesterol.
Other Panda Express sides lower in sodium
If you're on a low-sodium diet but love rice, fear not. Panda Express' white steamed rice, which is also 11 ounces per serving, contains zero grams of sodium. This means it's the perfect way to get your rice fix at the chain if your diet doesn't allow for the high-sodium fried rice. While the taste certainly won't be the exact same, the fried rice landed low on Tasting Table's ranking of Panda Express menu items for lacking flavor, so you aren't missing out on too much.
Another great side option for people on more restrictive diets is what Panda Express calls "Super Greens." The dish contains broccoli, kale, and cabbage, all cooked in a wonderful garlic sauce. While this sauce does give it 370 milligrams of sodium per 10 ounces, it's nowhere near as packed as the chow mein and fried rice, and it's much lower in fat and lacks cholesterol. Tasting Table actually ranked the Super Greens as not only the best Panda Express side, but the best menu item all around besides the chain's popular and iconic orange chicken. This means it's a safe bet both for your sodium intake and your taste buds.